One teen dies, another is injured in two-vehicle crash in Nebraska

One 17-year-old girl died and another 17-year-old girl was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night just east of Eagle, Nebraska, in Cass County.

The crash occurred about 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Nebraska Highway 63, Cass County Sheriff Bill Brueggemann said. The names of the girls, both Lincoln residents, were withheld pending notification of family.

The girls were taken to Lincoln's Bryan Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead. Investigators determined that the girls were the driver and passenger in a 2011 Nissan Altima that was southbound on Highway 63 when it failed to halt for a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 34.

The Nissan collided with a 2013 Dodge Charger before coming to a rest on its front end against a telephone pole, Brueggemann said. The driver of the Nissan was ejected, and her passenger had to be extracted from the vehicle.

The Dodge Charger sustained heavy front-end damage and came to a halt in the southside ditch just off Highway 34. The driver of the Dodge, Macy Persinger, 18, of Eagle, and her passenger, Hunter Tucker, 18, of Ashland, Nebraska, were not seriously injured.

The collision remains under investigation.

