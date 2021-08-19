One-third of Nebraska nursing home staff not vaccinated

Christie Hinrichs, Tabitha’s president and CEO, said in a statement: “We are driven by our calling to care for and about some of the most vulnerable to the virus, seniors.”

Hinrichs said the company hopes its “bold action” will inspire other providers and facilities to require COVID vaccines.

She called the decision a sensitive one because of a health care worker shortage.

Hinrichs said Tabitha’s goal is to retain all of its staff but most importantly those who emulate the company’s core values, including caring for those it serves and for one another.

Nationally, the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living criticized the federal requirement.

In a statement, Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the groups, said the federal focus on nursing homes will cause workers to flee to other providers and leave centers without adequate staff.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts' office issued a statement saying that the governor “slams President Biden’s nursing home vaccine mandate.”