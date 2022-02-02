OPPD's electric power plan is open for public comment

Additionally, OPPD plans to expand its customer incentive program so that its homeowners and businesses can more affordably shrink their carbon footprint. As a result, customers may receive rebates for having their furnace/central air professionally tuned up, their home weatherized or a heat pump water heater installed. Companies will be able to get help installing systems that better manage energy use and rebates for installing energy-efficient outdoor lighting.

As of 2020, about 68% of OPPD’s electric generation came from coal, and about 30% came from hydropower and wind. The bulk of that coal power is generated at OPPD’s large power plants at Nebraska City. (In the decades ahead, OPPD envisions shifting the Nebraska City plants to a less carbon intense fuel.)

In the big picture, OPPD is targeting net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Net zero doesn’t mean OPPD will eliminate all fossil fuels. After all, natural gas is a fossil fuel. It just means that OPPD’s goal is to negate carbon emissions that remain in 2050. How OPPD might do that depends upon emerging technologies. For example, OPPD might capture and store carbon emissions from its natural gas plants.