OPPD's electric power plan is open for public comment

North Omahans will get cleaner air, renewable energy will play a bigger role and homeowners and businesses will get more help saving energy as part of plans underway at OPPD.
The Omaha Public Power District’s new five-year Integrated Resource Plan reiterates the district’s plan to cease burning coal at its North Omaha plant, ramp up solar energy and broaden the type of rebates customers can receive for switching to more energy-efficient lighting, equipment and vehicles.
The plan draws on the district’s lengthy study of how it might achieve decarbonization, said Brad Underwood, senior director of system transformation.
The five-year plan is required by the Western Area Power Administration, which provides hydropower to OPPD. As such, it focuses on preparedness: How much electricity will OPPD’s customers need and how will the utility meet that demand? It is not a document focused on rates. However, Underwood said it seeks to reduce costs as much as possible.
OPPD is hosting a virtual public forum on the resource plan at 4 p.m. Thursday. For information on the plan, to register for the forum or to make a comment, visit oppd.com (click on the Integrated Resource Plan box). Those without internet can read the plan via the computers at their neighborhood library or can call OPPD at 402-536-4131.
Public comment is being taken until Feb. 20.
Electric use is at a crossroads as society shifts away from fossil fuels in an effort to lessen the problems that accelerating climate change is causing.
The challenge is significant because utilities will need alternate ways of generating electricity while under the pressure of rising demand and more extreme weather.
That said, according to OPPD’s analysis, tapping renewable energy from solar and wind is a relatively low-cost, low-risk investment.
The items in the plan have been been in the works and discussed publicly for years, including numerous public meetings last year.
As noted in the plan, in 2023, OPPD plans to bring 600 megawatts of natural gas and 81 megawatts of solar power on line. The natural gas plants will be located in Douglas and Sarpy Counties and used during periods of peak demand, low availability of renewable energy or as needed to balance market demands. They will not operate 24/7.
The solar farm is being located in Saunders County. It will generate electricity whenever the sun is shining, including during peak demand in the summer.
By the end of 2023, OPPD will convert the last two coal units at its North Omaha plant to natural gas and will retire three other North Omaha units running on natural gas. The plant is located along the Missouri River, south of the Interstate 680 bridge.
Additionally, OPPD plans to expand its customer incentive program so that its homeowners and businesses can more affordably shrink their carbon footprint. As a result, customers may receive rebates for having their furnace/central air professionally tuned up, their home weatherized or a heat pump water heater installed. Companies will be able to get help installing systems that better manage energy use and rebates for installing energy-efficient outdoor lighting.
As of 2020, about 68% of OPPD’s electric generation came from coal, and about 30% came from hydropower and wind. The bulk of that coal power is generated at OPPD’s large power plants at Nebraska City. (In the decades ahead, OPPD envisions shifting the Nebraska City plants to a less carbon intense fuel.)
In the big picture, OPPD is targeting net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Net zero doesn’t mean OPPD will eliminate all fossil fuels. After all, natural gas is a fossil fuel. It just means that OPPD’s goal is to negate carbon emissions that remain in 2050. How OPPD might do that depends upon emerging technologies. For example, OPPD might capture and store carbon emissions from its natural gas plants.
The five-year plan also examines whether OPPD’s system is prepared for the stress of extreme heat, extreme cold, a localized crisis or extended periods of little available renewable energy. The plan concludes that OPPD’s decision to build backup natural gas plants will allow it to be better prepared and provide more dependable power under a range of circumstances. Additionally, the plan notes the utility can add resiliency by “weather-proofing” some facilities.
The plan isn’t binding, but it does provide an outline of the direction that OPPD’s board has said it intends to move. OPPD’s last five-year plan was released in 2016.
<&rule>