Opponents of Keystone XL pipeline celebrate as Biden revokes project's permit

LINCOLN — Opponents of the Keystone XL pipeline reacted in jubilation Wednesday after incoming President Joe Biden put a halt on the controversial oil pipeline.
“Thank you President Biden and all the thousands of voices who have stood strong these many years,” said Jeanne Crumly, an O’Neill-area rancher whose land was in the path of the pipeline.
But another leading opponent expressed worries that the project, which had been blocked by President Barack Obama then resurrected by President Donald Trump, wasn’t killed forever.
“We have been down this road once before only to have our hopes and expectations crushed with the election of a Republican president,” said Randy Thompson, who became the visible face of the opposition. “As long as this project remains a political football, I will never feel secure in our victory.”
President Joe Biden, on his first day in office, revoked a presidential permit for the pipeline, proposed more than a decade ago, that had allowed it to cross into the United States.
TC Energy, the Canadian corporation developing the 1,700-mile-long Keystone XL, had announced a suspension of work on the project earlier Wednesday, even before Biden had, as expected, taken action.
In a press release, TC Energy said it planned to "review the decision, assess its implications and consider its options." Earlier press reports from Canada had some officials urging legal action against Biden’s move.
The 36-inch Keystone XL was designed to pump about 830,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta's tar sands region to the Texas Gulf Coast, where refineries are set up to handle the thick crude. It was a vital project for Alberta and Canada, not only for the thousands of jobs associated with tar sands mining but also to make the heavy oil more price competitive.
But the project became a lightning rod nationally as part of the debate over climate change and the use of fossil fuels. In Nebraska, opponents forced changes in the pipeline's route more than once over claims that it would leak and foul groundwater. Dozens of lawsuits were filed challenging the use of eminent domain by the Canadian firm.
TC Energy said the move would lead to laying off thousands of union workers and halt work on a pipeline the company committed to power using only renewable energy.
Some construction work had begun in Canada and at the U.S. border, and TC Energy had begun establishing huge pipe yards in Nebraska in anticipation of beginning construction in the state this year.
The Canadian province that invested $1.1 billion of taxpayers’ money in the project is considering the sale of pipe and materials to try to recoup some funds.
“If the project ends, there would be assets that could be sold, such as enormous quantities of pipe,” Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Monday. “That would offset construction costs.”
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Biden to spare the Keystone XL when he spoke with Biden in a November phone call. But Biden has made moving away from fossil fuels, to renewable sources, a key goal of his new administration.
"Today marks healing, hope and a path for the clean energy that builds America back better,” said Jane Kleeb, the founder of the leading opposition group, Bold Nebraska. Kleeb is also executive director of the Nebraska Democratic Party.
This report includes material from Bloomberg News.
