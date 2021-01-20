Opponents of Keystone XL pipeline celebrate as Biden revokes project's permit

The 36-inch Keystone XL was designed to pump about 830,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta's tar sands region to the Texas Gulf Coast, where refineries are set up to handle the thick crude. It was a vital project for Alberta and Canada, not only for the thousands of jobs associated with tar sands mining but also to make the heavy oil more price competitive.

But the project became a lightning rod nationally as part of the debate over climate change and the use of fossil fuels. In Nebraska, opponents forced changes in the pipeline's route more than once over claims that it would leak and foul groundwater. Dozens of lawsuits were filed challenging the use of eminent domain by the Canadian firm.

TC Energy said the move would lead to laying off thousands of union workers and halt work on a pipeline the company committed to power using only renewable energy.

Some construction work had begun in Canada and at the U.S. border, and TC Energy had begun establishing huge pipe yards in Nebraska in anticipation of beginning construction in the state this year.

The Canadian province that invested $1.1 billion of taxpayers’ money in the project is considering the sale of pipe and materials to try to recoup some funds.