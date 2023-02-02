The teacher shortage has given new life to the effort to junk basic-skills testing for Nebraska teachers.

The Nebraska state teachers union and representatives of teacher-prep programs are calling again to get rid of the requirement, arguing that it would remove a roadblock that’s keeping new teachers out of classrooms.

Nine people testified in favor of repeal this week at a hearing held by the Nebraska Department of Education. The hearing was on a department proposal to repeal Rule 23, which requires basic-skills testing of new teachers. A department official called testing an unnecessary barrier that surrounding states don't have.

No one testified in favor of testing.

Opponents have tried before to eliminate testing, arguing that a single high-stakes test can’t predict who’s a good teacher and that applicants of color have a harder time passing the test, which prevents the hiring of more diverse teachers.

The teacher shortage gripping Nebraska and the nation has given opponents a fresh argument.

State lawmakers opened the door to repeal last year, approving a law that allows teachers to show competency by multiple measures such as course work or college entrance exams. Rules established by the Nebraska Department of Education, however, still require the basic-skills test. The state uses the Praxis Core test by ETS of Princeton, New Jersey, to test basic skills.

If the board repeals Rule 23 and other references to testing in its rules, that would clear the way for new teachers to get certified without passing Praxis.

Gov. Jim Pillen would have to sign off on the rule changes, which also would be reviewed by the Nebraska attorney general.

In 2019, the Nebraska State Board of Education considered axing the test but backed off after then-Gov. Pete Ricketts expressed concern it would lower the bar for teachers.

Since then, the teacher shortage has worsened.

“Removing any unnecessary barriers could drastically reduce the number of vacant teaching positions in Nebraska,” said Christian Legler, assistant professor and chair of the educational foundations and leadership department at Wayne State College.

According to a survey last fall by the Nebraska Department of Education, the number of reported unfilled teaching jobs across the state is up nearly 60% over the previous year. Unfilled positions are those either left vacant or filled by teachers not fully qualified for the area they will teach.

Jackie Egan, speaking for a collaboration of organizations including Nebraskans for Peace, testified that getting rid of the Praxis wouldn’t lower the bar.

She said teacher candidates should be able to demonstrate quality teaching ability by being observed and evaluated while they work with students.

“Certainly portfolios, video tapes, recommendations from other experienced teachers and administrators would all keep our standards as high as possible," she said.

She said student diversity in Nebraska is increasing while teacher diversity is not.

“A diverse teaching force should be of concern to many districts across the state,” she said. “Several towns have large Hispanic populations, certainly Grand Island, Scottsbluff, Lexington, Schuyler, Columbus. And one demographer predicts that Norfolk will be the next Hispanic-majority town in the state.”

There is no evidence, Egan said, that higher test scores produce better teachers, particularly for students of diverse racial linguistic and cultural backgrounds.

Brad Dirksen, a department official, said the repeal would allow Nebraska to be more competitive in recruiting teachers as no other state that borders Nebraska requires basic skills competency examinations for certifications.

“Most research finds that certification exams are not strong predictors of teaching effectively,” said Dirksen, administrator for the office of accountability accreditation and program approval at the Nebraska Department of Education. “Basic skills competency examinations also add to costs for new educators.”

Dirksen said a bachelor’s degree and completion of an approved educator preparation program, including student teaching, demonstrate an applicant has the skills to be a teacher.

Thirty-three states do not require a basic skills competency examination to be certificated as an educator, he said.

Gene Russel, superintendent of Ogallala Public Schools, said his district has three potential teachers, who would be a great fit for students and the community, who have their degree but can’t pass the Praxis.

Russel said a candidate's Praxis score doesn’t factor into hiring decisions.

“I have met zero superintendents or principals that have said ‘You know what, they were a great interview, they had great references, but gosh, their Praxis score was a 140. We really like it to be a 152 or something.’ ”

Aurora Urwiler, a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in agricultural education, said the test has “caused a lot of havoc in my journey to being a teacher." Many of Urwiler's friends changed their majors because of the Praxis, she said.

Urwiler took it 10 times before passing, costing her $1,260, she said.

April Buschelman, president of the Nebraska Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, said teacher-education institutions want the repeal. NACTE is an organization of all Nebraska teacher-education institutions approved by the Nebraska State Board of Education.

Buschelman said the state’s educator-prep organizations produce about 1,400 teachers each year and enroll about 3,000 students in their programs. While that may seem high, she said, the number of students enrolled in Nebraska teacher-prep programs has decreased by more than 1,500 in the past nine years.

Sara Skretta, senior director of accreditation, placement and licensure in the College of Education and Human Sciences of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said repealing the rule would address recruitment and retention.

Eliminating the rule would “level the playing field for all students wanting to be teachers-college students, who graduate from low-performing high schools, and adults who are returning as a second career and often struggled to pass the Praxis exam,” she said.

The test is a barrier to a diverse educator workforce, she said.

According to ETS, the testing company, UNL had a 79% pass rate on the Core from Sept. 21 through Aug. 22.

"The demographic breakdown during that same time showed White students with an 82% pass rate while other populations passed at rates much lower," she said.

