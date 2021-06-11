Otter trapping, mountain lion hunting seasons OK'd by Nebraska Game and Parks

River otter trapping and mountain lion hunting seasons both were approved Friday at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission meeting in Chadron.
After information was provided to commissioners about the resiliency of the population, a harvest of 75 North American river otters was OK’d. The trapping season will start in November and close in February, or within three days once that total of 75 otters is reached.
The mountain lion hunting season will match that of last year. It will run Jan. 2 through Feb. 28 in the Pine Ridge area in the northwest corner of the state, with a harvest limit of four, including only two females. The state's most recent mountain lion population estimate in that area was 34.
"For both species, you are not going to harvest more than the population can support," said Sam Wilson, furbearer and carnivore program manager for Game and Parks. "The goals are to maintain resilient, healthy and socially acceptable populations that are in balance with habitat over the long term."
Friday’s discussion about otters included information about what other states have done and whether populations have done well when managed with harvest seasons.
“Who has been down this path, and have the otters flourished, and the answer was yes they have,” Wilson said.
North and South Dakota, Missouri, Kansas and Iowa are among the Midwestern states that have been holding a trapping season after reintroducing the animal, with some of them doing so for more than a decade.
Unregulated harvest and loss of habitat wiped out the species in Nebraska until Game and Parks released 159 otters on seven waterways from 1986 to 1991.
No one attended the meeting to protest a pilot trapping season. Wilson said the population is resilient enough to provide opportunities for trappers, to address damage otters cause in private and commercial fish ponds and to reduce the burden for fur harvesters who incidentally trap an otter while pursuing other furbearers such as beavers.
The river otter population has expanded nearly statewide to more than 2,000 otters despite an average of 14 otters being incidentally trapped each of the previous 20 years in Nebraska. Up to this point, trappers would have to bring those otters to the commission.
Wilson compared the season to those for turkey and deer. Both species at one time had issues with low numbers, but now are flourishing.
“Deer are now statewide and have been harvested since the 1940s,” Wilson said. “No one would argue that the population isn't doing great.”
