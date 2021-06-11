Otter trapping, mountain lion hunting seasons OK'd by Nebraska Game and Parks

River otter trapping and mountain lion hunting seasons both were approved Friday at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission meeting in Chadron.

After information was provided to commissioners about the resiliency of the population, a harvest of 75 North American river otters was OK’d. The trapping season will start in November and close in February, or within three days once that total of 75 otters is reached.

The mountain lion hunting season will match that of last year. It will run Jan. 2 through Feb. 28 in the Pine Ridge area in the northwest corner of the state, with a harvest limit of four, including only two females. The state's most recent mountain lion population estimate in that area was 34.

"For both species, you are not going to harvest more than the population can support," said Sam Wilson, furbearer and carnivore program manager for Game and Parks. "The goals are to maintain resilient, healthy and socially acceptable populations that are in balance with habitat over the long term."

Friday’s discussion about otters included information about what other states have done and whether populations have done well when managed with harvest seasons.

“Who has been down this path, and have the otters flourished, and the answer was yes they have,” Wilson said.