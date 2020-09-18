Out of 962 reports of inadequate virus control in Iowa restaurants, the state has issued one warning

“I go, ‘Look, you guys know each other and I’m not going to stop you guys from interacting with each other because this is a small town and this is kind of where you socialize.’ I trust that people can make their own decisions because everybody here is — well, we’re all adults and capable of making conscious decisions knowing the circumstances, right? So, anyway, I gave everybody that leniency and everything was fine. And when the inspector came in, I just told them, ‘Look, I can’t do anything about this. I’ll just simply shut it down because I am not going to try to enforce this.’”

Jasnos said he has since decided to comply with the governor’s social-distancing requirements by eliminating some tables and spreading those that remain around the establishment. “I’ve complied,” he said. “I just don’t want to get shut down.”

The warning from DIA was sent to Jasnos in the form of an Aug. 14 email. It stated, “If additional violations are observed, this may result in a seven-day suspension of the food license, or the revocation of your food license.”

DIA conducts food inspections for 63 of Iowa’s 99 counties and, for the remaining 36 counties, it contracts with local public health departments to perform that work.