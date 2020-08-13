Overwhelming number of UNL professors surveyed say: Stay in Big Ten

About 90% of University of Nebraska-Lincoln professors who took an online survey Wednesday expressed support for staying in the Big Ten Conference.

UNL Faculty Senate President Nicole Buan said Thursday that about 400 professors had responded to the survey.

The Huskers' membership in the Big Ten became an issue for some Nebraskans when the conference decided this week against playing football this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. Husker Coach Scott Frost and others said their football team had taken appropriate precautions and still wanted to play games.

The UNL Faculty Senate's executive committee decided to see how professors felt about the Big Ten. Buan said other than citing the results, she would have nothing more to say about it, especially with NU leaders saying Thursday morning that UNL "is a fully committed member of the Big Ten Conference."

The two-paragraph statement issued by NU President Ted Carter and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green acknowledged that this was a disappointing week for the Huskers. They went on to say they "look forward to the day when we can cheer on our student-athletes ..."