Owner of bison that escaped from Nebraska feedlot bringing in help from Kansas

The owner of the 125 bison that escaped Wednesday from a feedlot in Overton, Nebraska, has hired a Kansas company to help wrangle them.

Five of the bison were hit and killed by vehicles Wednesday, the Phelps County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. One county resident also shot one of the animals, Sheriff Gene Samuelson said. The county attorney will decide whether to file charges against the person.

The bison escaped about 5 a.m. Wednesday. Officials were alerted to the escape when a semitrailer truck hit a bison.

Samuelson said he understands that area farmers are concerned about crop damage, but said, "let's let insurance companies hash those issues or other means. Not to grab firearms and take action."

The Kansas company, which specializes in the handling of bison, was scheduled to arrive Thursday, Samuelson said. It's important that Phelps County residents and, possibly, the residents of other counties "let this company do what they were hired to do," Samuelson said in a prepared statement. "They will not need any assistance, so please refrain from forming search parties and taking any action."

Deputies said a few of the animals had wandered into neighboring Gosper County.

Overton is about 25 miles west of Kearney and a little over 10 miles east of Lexington in south-central Nebraska.

