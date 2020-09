Owner of Nebraska pickup with racial slur says vandals did it, but police have no report

But Lincoln Police Capt. Danny Reitan said no investigation is underway.

Cordis told The World-Herald on Sunday that he drove his 2002 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 to the Gateway Mall near 61st and O Streets in Lincoln about 5 p.m. Saturday.

He said he was in the mall "about 20 minutes" and came out to find the message written on the truck's back window. He claimed to have seen other vehicles also "marked up."

Cordis said he went to a car wash about three blocks away to wash off the message. He did not file a vandalism report with the Lincoln Police Department.

"It's something someone else did," he said. "I just washed it off. I thought it was stupid."

Reitan said Sunday that he could not find any reports of vehicles being vandalized Saturday.

"There was no vandalism of that nature reported to the Lincoln Police Department," he said. "There's nothing (reported) in the area of the Gateway Mall."

Lincoln police did receive several reports about social media posts showing the message written on Cordis' pickup truck, Reitan said. Police had no reports of any disturbances involving the pickup.