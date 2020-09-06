Owner of pickup with racial slur says vandals did it, but police have no report

Cordis said he went to a car wash about three blocks away to wash off the message. He did not file a report of vandalism with the Lincoln Police Department.

"It's something someone else did," Cordis said. "I just washed it off. I thought it was stupid."

Lincoln Police Capt. Danny Reitan said Sunday that he could not find any reports of vehicles being vandalized Saturday.

"There was no vandalism of that nature reported to the Lincoln Police Department," Reitan said. "There's nothing (reported) in the area of the Gateway Mall."

Lincoln police did receive several reports about social media posts showing the message written on Cordis' pickup truck, Reitan said. Police had no reports of any disturbances involving the pickup.

Some Twitter users said they saw several vehicles with pro-Trump messages driving through town. Police have no knowledge of any political rallies being held in Lincoln, Reitan said.

Cordis said that he has been receiving threats since his name and address were posted on social media accounts Saturday.

"I've got everybody and anybody you can think of calling me and texting me," Cordis said. "There have been a lot of death threats from people that I don't know."