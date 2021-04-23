Pair of peregrine falcons MIA at Nebraska State Capitol building

Peregrine falcons have been known to nest at the Nebraska State Capitol, but the birds have seldom been seen guarding their post lately. As a result, uninvited guests have found their way into the building.

The last known pair, 19K and Ally, appears to have been replaced by a younger peregrine falcon, according to Joel Jorgensen, the nongame bird program manager at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Jorgensen presumes that 19K died after he disappeared from the Capitol.

"He was close to 20 years old and that's very old for a wild peregrine," Jorgensen said.

On the other hand, Ally is currently at the Raptor Conservation Alliance in Elmwood after being found with a broken leg.

Betsy Finch, director of the Raptor Conservation Alliance, said Ally was found last fall outside of Valparaiso, which is about 19 miles northwest of Lincoln.

"Someone found her down and brought her in," Finch said. "We knew who she was because she was banded, and she came to us with a broken leg."