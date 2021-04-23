Pair of peregrine falcons MIA at Nebraska State Capitol building

Peregrine falcons have been known to nest at the Nebraska State Capitol, but the birds have seldom been seen guarding their post lately. As a result, uninvited guests have found their way into the building.
The last known pair, 19K and Ally, appears to have been replaced by a younger peregrine falcon, according to Joel Jorgensen, the nongame bird program manager at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Jorgensen presumes that 19K died after he disappeared from the Capitol.
"He was close to 20 years old and that's very old for a wild peregrine," Jorgensen said.
On the other hand, Ally is currently at the Raptor Conservation Alliance in Elmwood after being found with a broken leg.
Betsy Finch, director of the Raptor Conservation Alliance, said Ally was found last fall outside of Valparaiso, which is about 19 miles northwest of Lincoln.
"Someone found her down and brought her in," Finch said. "We knew who she was because she was banded, and she came to us with a broken leg."
Ally's leg has since healed, but Finch said she isn't willing to fly. Because of that, Finch said it is unlikely she will be released into the wild.
"She is comfortable here, eating and doing well," Finch said. "We'll have to determine what her future will be, but release isn't in the picture."
The lack of falcons at the Capitol has allowed pesky intruders to find their way into the building, according to Brett Daugherty, the facility maintenance manager at the Capitol. One of the most recent intruders, a pigeon, made it into the legislative chamber while senators were in session earlier this month.
Daugherty, who the Nebraska State Patrol Capitol Detail Twitter account dubbed the “bird whisperer,” was called upon to capture and free the pigeon.
“For about 15 minutes I followed him because he was in the chamber which is a fairly big room and has balconies and stuff, so he was flying around in there and I just tried to catch him with a makeshift net,” Daugherty said. “He actually flew into a spot where he went under a chair and I just kind of trapped him under the chair and grabbed him.”
Several state senators quoted the NSP tweet and noted the unique nature of the encounter.
"We all made a new friend on Friday!" Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln tweeted.
"Every place of work needs a bird whisperer," wrote Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln.
Daugherty, who has worked at the Capitol for 22 years, said peregrine falcons have been around since before he started working in the building. He hopes another peregrine joins the lone falcon currently residing at the Capitol or another pair takes over.
Jorgensen said he is surprised a new pair hasn't taken the perch toward the top of Lincoln's tallest building.
"As the population of peregrine falcons has increased over time, some of these niche sites are pretty competitive," Jorgensen said. "We haven't seen more adult birds or battles going on there."
Peregrine falcons suffered severe population declines in the U.S. through the 1940s and 1970s due to pesticides, according to the National Audubon Society. Their numbers have steadily rebounded during the intervening decades.
A banded peregrine falcon started frequenting the Nebraska Capitol in the summer of 1990, according to Nebraska Game and Parks. Pairs were present through 2002 prior to 19K and Ally taking up residence at the building. The pair had their first documented successful nesting in 2005 with one offspring.
Daugherty said because of the falcons, he usually didn't have to worry about birds entering the Capitol. However, three have made their way in so far this spring.
“It's one of those things you don't do very often but we do it,” Daugherty said. “I'm looking forward to see if another falcon joins or a new pair takes over."