Pandemic will restrict opportunities to see sandhill crane migration in Nebraska

A limited number of opportunities to see sandhill cranes will be available at Rowe Sanctuary this spring while the Crane Trust will offer virtual tours only.
It’s the second year that the coronavirus pandemic has affected the viewing of one of the greatest spectacles of the spring. Rowe was also hit hard by the impact of flooding the season before.
About a million cranes migrate from the south and through Nebraska's Central Platte River Valley on their way north to breeding grounds spread across the northern United States, Canada, Alaska and even Siberia.
In the past, thousands of people from across the globe have traveled to watch the cranes and millions of other ducks, geese and other shorebirds on this stop of their migration.
“If we open up, we’re going to be busy. That’s going to lead to coronavirus,’’ said Andy Caven, director of conservation research at the Crane Trust near Wood River. “We’re going to eat the losses and challenges and hopefully raise more money in grants.’’
Reservations will open Wednesday at 9 a.m. for the one crane viewing experience that will be offered daily at Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon. Only 10 people will be allowed in a blind during that visit.
Rowe is offering the use of overnight photography blinds, figuring those can be sanitized between guests. People can walk the trails but the visitor center will be closed.
The trails will be open at the Crane Trust as well, leaving from the Nature and Visitors Center parking lot, but facilities will be unavailable.
“Everything has to happen outside or in the blinds,’’ Rowe Director Bill Taddicken said. “Everybody has to wear a mask.’’
The birds have yet to make their big migration north, likely affected by the freezing temperatures throughout the center of the country.
They won’t leave places like Texas, Arizona and Mexico until pushed by drought or when advantageous southern winds signal it’s time to go. Most will stop once they hit the cold.
“I don’t think they’ll continue to fly up this way until the below-average temperatures lift,’’ Caven said.
Usually the birds begin to arrive in mid- to late February, peak in mid- to late March and then depart for the north in mid-April.
This year, about 2,500 overwintered in the area.
“They are probably really miserable right now,’’ Caven said. “I’ve seen them lay down on the ice on the river to conserve body heat. The ice is warmer than the air temperature.’’
Caven said he'll start doing aerial surveys on Monday to monitor the arrival of the birds.
It’s another weird year for the two centers, and Caven said they’ll just have to tighten their belts and soldier on.
“We’ll hopefully next year be back to normal,’’ he said.
