Pandemic will restrict opportunities to see sandhill crane migration in Nebraska

A limited number of opportunities to see sandhill cranes will be available at Rowe Sanctuary this spring while the Crane Trust will offer virtual tours only.

It’s the second year that the coronavirus pandemic has affected the viewing of one of the greatest spectacles of the spring. Rowe was also hit hard by the impact of flooding the season before.

About a million cranes migrate from the south and through Nebraska's Central Platte River Valley on their way north to breeding grounds spread across the northern United States, Canada, Alaska and even Siberia.

In the past, thousands of people from across the globe have traveled to watch the cranes and millions of other ducks, geese and other shorebirds on this stop of their migration.

“If we open up, we’re going to be busy. That’s going to lead to coronavirus,’’ said Andy Caven, director of conservation research at the Crane Trust near Wood River. “We’re going to eat the losses and challenges and hopefully raise more money in grants.’’

Reservations will open Wednesday at 9 a.m. for the one crane viewing experience that will be offered daily at Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon. Only 10 people will be allowed in a blind during that visit.