Papillion man dies in crash in Lancaster County

A Papillion man died in a single-vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Friday.

Shortly after 5:20 a.m., the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the area of U.S. Highway 77 and Agnew Road, about 15 miles north of Lincoln.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old John Free of Papillion was driving a 2002 Dodge Ram north on Highway 77 when he lost control of the vehicle due to icy road conditions.

The vehicle slid sideways and ran into the median, causing it to roll several times. Free was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, causing fatal injuries from blunt-force trauma.