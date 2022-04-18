 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Passers-by save Nebraska deputy from fiery crash

  • Updated
  • 0

Passersby helped save the life of a Nebraska deputy whose cruiser caught fire in a crash.

The Nebraska State Patrol, in a statement Monday evening, credited the public with saving the life of Scotts Bluff County Deputy Josh Ruzicka, 39, of Gering.

The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. Monday. Ruzicka was driving on the Highway 71/Heartland Expressway in Scottsbluff, when he apparently suffered a medical episode and lost control of his cruiser. His vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and caught fire, the patrol reported.

Witnesses pulled an unconscious Ruzicka from the cruiser. He was taken to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, where he is good condition.

“Our entire department is very grateful for the quick actions taken by the witnesses,” said Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Your sense of direction could be determined by your hometown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert