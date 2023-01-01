Past Midlanders of the Year

Since 1965, The World-Herald has recognized individuals and groups as Midlanders of the Year to honor their contributions to the city and the region.
2021: School workers
2020: Nebraska’s health care workers
2019: Flood helpers
2018: Joan Squires, Omaha Performing Arts
2017: Mogens Bay, Valmont
2016: John Christensen, University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor
2015: Bruce Lauritzen, First National Bank
2014: Nebraska Ebola fighters
2013: Evonne and Bill Williams, honoring veterans
People are also reading…
2012: Tom Osborne
2011: Missouri River flood fighters
2010: Harvey Perlman, University of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor
2009: Daniel Neary, Mutual of Omaha CEO
2008: Don Smithey, Omaha Airport Authority
2007: Connie Spellman, Omaha leader
2006: Maj. Gen. Roger Lempke, Nebraska National Guard
2005: Sen. Chuck Hagel
2004: Dr. Harold Maurer, University of Nebraska Medical Center chancellor
2003: Gary E. Moulton, Lewis and Clark scholar
2002: Charles W. “Chuck” Durham, HDR Inc.
2001: Military personnel
2000: Walter Scott Jr., Kiewit
1999: Volunteers
1998: Nebraska Gov. Ben Nelson and Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad
1997: Tom and Nancy Osborne
1996: U.S. Sen. J.J. Exon
1995: Lied Foundation and its trustee, Christina Hixson
1994: Jack Diesing Sr. and Jack Diesing Jr.
1993: Teachers
1992: Foster care families
1991: Dr. Lee Simmons
1990: Men and women in Operation Desert Shield
1989: Harold W. Andersen
1988: U.S. Sen.-elect Bob Kerrey
1987: Northwestern Bell President Jan Stoney
1986: Kay Orr and Helen Boosalis
1985: State Sen. Jerome Warner
1984: Families of the Land
1983: Nebraska football players Irving Fryar, Turner Gill, Mike Rozier and Mark Schellen
1982: UNL Chancellor Martin Massengale
1981: Eugene T. Mahoney
1980: Builder Peter Kiewit and Creighton President Carl M. Reinert
1979: Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne
1978: U.S. Sen.-elect J.J. Exon and Iowa Gov. Robert Ray
1977: Year of the Educator: Omaha Superintendent of Schools Owen Knutzen, classroom teacher Sammye Jackson, Creighton President Joseph Labaj
and UNO Chancellor Ronald Roskens
1976: University of Nebraska President D.B. Varner
1975: Year of All the People: survivors of drought, blizzards and the Omaha tornado
1974: Nebraska Gov. J.J. Exon
1973: Educator Anne Campbell and Omaha City Councilwoman Betty Abbott
1972: Omaha Mayor Eugene Leahy
1971: Environmentalists James Malkowski and Deanie Anderson
1970: Nebraska football coach Bob Devaney
1969: Youth of the Midlands
1968: Clifford Hardin, NU chancellor and U.S. secretary of agriculture-designate
1967: Nebraska Gov. Norbert Tiemann
1966: Midlands farmers
1965: Omaha Mayor A.V. Sorensen