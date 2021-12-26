 Skip to main content
Past Midlanders of the Year
Past Midlanders of the Year

Twenty-six Nebraskans have been officially recognized by the state for their accomplishments.

Since 1965, The World-Herald has recognized individuals and groups as Midlanders of the Year to honor their contributions to the city and the region.

2020: Nebraska’s health care workers

2019: Flood helpers

2018: Joan Squires, Omaha Performing Arts

2017: Mogens Bay, Valmont

2016: John Christensen, University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor

2015: Bruce Lauritzen, First National Bank

2014: Nebraska Ebola fighters

2013: Evonne and Bill Williams, honoring veterans

2012: Tom Osborne

2011: Missouri River flood fighters

2010: Harvey Perlman, University of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor

2009: Daniel Neary, Mutual of Omaha CEO

2008: Don Smithey, Omaha Airport Authority

2007: Connie Spellman, Omaha leader

2006: Maj. Gen. Roger Lempke, Nebraska National Guard

2005: Sen. Chuck Hagel

2004: Dr. Harold Maurer, University of Nebraska Medical Center chancellor

2003: Gary E. Moulton, Lewis and Clark scholar

2002: Charles W. “Chuck” Durham, HDR Inc.

2001: Military personnel

2000: Walter Scott Jr., Kiewit

1999: Volunteers

1998: Nebraska Gov. Ben Nelson and Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad

1997: Tom and Nancy Osborne

1996: U.S. Sen. J.J. Exon

1995: Lied Foundation and its trustee, Christina Hixson

1994: Jack Diesing Sr. and Jack Diesing Jr.

1993: Teachers

1992: Foster care families

1991: Dr. Lee Simmons

1990: Men and women in Operation Desert Shield

1989: Harold W. Andersen

1988: U.S. Sen.-elect Bob Kerrey

1987: Northwestern Bell President Jan Stoney

1986: Kay Orr and Helen Boosalis

1985: State Sen. Jerome Warner

1984: Families of the Land

1983: Nebraska football players Irving Fryar, Turner Gill, Mike Rozier and Mark Schellen

1982: UNL Chancellor Martin Massengale

1981: Eugene T. Mahoney

1980: Builder Peter Kiewit and Creighton President Carl M. Reinert

1979: Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne

1978: U.S. Sen.-elect J.J. Exon and Iowa Gov. Robert Ray

1977: Year of the Educator: Omaha Superintendent of Schools Owen Knutzen, classroom teacher Sammye Jackson, Creighton President Joseph Labaj and UNO Chancellor Ronald Roskens

1976: University of Nebraska President D.B. Varner

1975: Year of All the People: survivors of drought, blizzards and the Omaha tornado

1974: Nebraska Gov. J.J. Exon

1973: Educator Anne Campbell and Omaha City Councilwoman Betty Abbott

1972: Omaha Mayor Eugene Leahy

1971: Environmentalists James Malkowski and Deanie Anderson

1970: Nebraska football coach Bob Devaney

1969: Youth of the Midlands

1968: Clifford Hardin, NU chancellor and U.S. secretary of agriculture-designate

1967: Nebraska Gov. Norbert Tiemann

1966: Midlands farmers

1965: Omaha Mayor A.V. Sorensen

