'Patience is a virtue': Money still being raised for $1 billion Nebraska mine. Will it ever happen?

Smith brushes off doubts about the project, saying a worldwide push to “lightweight” transportation vehicles, like airplanes and electric cars, will inspire a boom in scandium demand. Also, he said, demand for niobium will see a big increase as the U.S. and other nations push infrastructure projects, like new roads and bridges.

An independent feasibility study completed in 2017, as well as an update in 2019, indicated “highly compelling” economics for the project, according to NioCorp spokesman Jim Sims.

NioCorp officials are in constant communications with federal officials about their interest in the Elk Creek project, but Sims and Smith said last week that it doesn’t mean that it will translate into any financial support. In November, the Department of Defense awarded almost $13 million to two companies in California and one in Texas to develop rare earth minerals used in high-tech magnets, and process them, in the U.S. But Smith said the Elk Creek project is a “critical minerals” project, and not one to fill the Defense Department’s needs.

Still, Smith said he remains “passionate” and confident about the prospects of the mine. Seventy-five percent of the mine’s expected niobium production and 12% of the expected scandium output have already been spoken for, he said, demonstrating demand for the mine.