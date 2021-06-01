Paul Johnsgard, Nebraska's internationally respected naturalist, dies at 89

Without Paul Johnsgard, Nebraska's sense of itself wouldn't be quite the same.

An internationally respected naturalist and ornithologist, Johnsgard wrote more than 100 books and numerous scholarly papers, many of them about the landscape and wildlife of his adopted home, Nebraska.

Johnsgard's decades of writing, photography, artwork and educational endeavors helped bring to the public consciousness the value of Nebraska wildlife, especially the unique spectacle that is the sandhill crane migration. That, in turn, contributed to conservation efforts along the Platte River and a thriving tourism economy in central Nebraska.

"I don't think you can overstate his role in bringing to public attention the sandhill cranes," said Joel Sartore, a noted wildlife photographer. "It is arguably the biggest (wildlife) spectacle in North America, and Paul was instrumental in putting it on the map."

Johnsgard died Friday at the age of 89. Even in his final days, he was overseeing the editing of his 105th book, "The Sandhill Crane State: A Naturalist’s Guide to Nebraska."

A professor emeritus of biological sciences at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Johnsgard had taught 40 years at UNL, a place that he'd once believed would be a steppingstone.