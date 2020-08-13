Pedestrian dies in Kearney County; driver killed in Washington County crash

Authorities in Washington and Kearney Counties are investigating two separate incidents involving traffic fatalities that occurred this week.

Christopher S. Hines, 43, of Kearney, has been identified by the Kearney County Sheriff's Office as a pedestrian struck and killed in a hit-and-run incident early Tuesday on Nebraska Highway 44 just south of Kearney.

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office are working to identify a driver who died in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday on U.S. Highway 75.

Investigators from the Kearney County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene of the hit-and-run incident at 5:30 a.m. They located Hines, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two-vehicle crash in Washington County occurred about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday just south of Herman, Nebraska, according to Kevin Willis, the chief deputy in the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses told investigators that a convertible was exceeding the speed limit in a northbound lane of Highway 75 when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound semitrailer truck.

The force of the collision separated the rear axle from the trailer, Willis said. The driver of the convertible was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was not injured.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.