Pedestrian killed when struck by three vehicles on highway near Columbus

A man was killed Saturday night in Platte County when he was struck by three vehicles on U.S. Highway 30.

The incident occurred about 12 miles southwest of Columbus, according to the Platte County Sheriff's Office. The man, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators from the Sheriff's Office determined that the man was standing in the highway when he was struck about 11 p.m. by a westbound 2005 Toyota Sequoia driven by Justin Kleint, 44, of Grand Island.

The man subsequently was struck by two eastbound vehicles, a 2019 International semitrailer truck driven by Colton Buxton, 18, of Columbus, and a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Dan Wilson, 60, of Parker, Colorado.

No other injuries were reported.

Most traffic from Highway 30 was diverted to Nebraska Highway 22 for several hours. The incident remains under investigation.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.