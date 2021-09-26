Pentagon taps StratCom to lead new US military strategy on electromagnetic waves

Some soldiers developed electronic signal jammers, and the Pentagon established a joint military command just to counter the IED threat. Still, IEDs were the No. 1 cause of combat fatalities in the two wars, killing 3,312 U.S. service members, according to the website icasualties.org. Many thousands more were wounded.

Bacon said he has been pushing for a central EMS office since before his retirement from the Air Force, as a brigadier general, in 2014.

“There was no advocacy for electronic warfare in the Pentagon,” he said. “The problem was, no one service owned electronic warfare. When no one owns it, no one works to invest in it.”

In the meantime, he warned, Russia and China “went on steroids,” investing in systems that can jam radar and interfere with sensors and communications while improving their own. The U.S., it is argued, needs to better protect its radar, GPS and communications networks.

“We need to come up with a better way to manage our battlefield emissions,” Clark said. “It requires much more sophisticated battle management than we’ve had in the past.”

Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff John Hyten, a former StratCom commander, took charge of the project and steered it to StratCom.