Pentagon tells Ricketts, Reynolds: Guard members must get vaxxed, or get out

“These are the very men and women serving and protecting our country and our freedoms,” she said in the statement. “I believe they deserve the right to make their own health care decisions.”

The COVID vaccination deadlines have passed for all active duty service members, as well as for the Air National Guard and reserves. Army National Guard troops have until June.

On Wednesday, the Army announced that it would join the other branches in discharging service members who have refused the vaccine. That includes 3,300 soldiers, of whom 3,000 have been issued reprimands. About 97% of soldiers have complied with the mandate.

“Unvaccinated soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness,” Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said. “We will begin involuntary separation proceedings for soldiers who refuse the vaccine and are not pending a final decision on an exemption.”

The Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Space Force have already separated nearly 600 from their ranks for COVID vaccine refusal.

No members of the Nebraska or Iowa National Guard have so far been discharged.