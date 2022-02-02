Pentagon tells Ricketts, Reynolds: Guard members must get vaxxed, or get out

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds are among seven governors who received letters this week from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reinforcing an earlier order that National Guard members must get the COVID-19 vaccine or risk losing their Guard status and pay.
In December, Ricketts and Reynolds — both Republicans — joined the GOP governors of Alaska, Mississippi and Wyoming in asking Austin to withdraw the mandate for Guard soldiers and airmen who haven’t been called up for federal service. The governors of Alaska, Texas and Oklahoma have filed lawsuits to block it.
In responses penned late last week, Austin told the governors the virus “takes our service members out of the fight, temporarily or permanently, and jeopardizes our ability to meet mission requirements.”
All of the governors contend that the Pentagon lacks authority to enforce a vaccine mandate for service members in Title 32, or “state active duty” status.
Ricketts said in a statement Wednesday he doubted the Biden administration had considered the “real-world impacts” of the mandate.
“Nebraskans are going to suffer as a result,” he said.
Reynolds’ office reissued a statement sent out in December, saying it was “unconscionable'' that the federal government would take action against soldiers and airmen who didn’t comply with the order.
“These are the very men and women serving and protecting our country and our freedoms,” she said in the statement. “I believe they deserve the right to make their own health care decisions.”
The COVID vaccination deadlines have passed for all active duty service members, as well as for the Air National Guard and reserves. Army National Guard troops have until June.
On Wednesday, the Army announced that it would join the other branches in discharging service members who have refused the vaccine. That includes 3,300 soldiers, of whom 3,000 have been issued reprimands. About 97% of soldiers have complied with the mandate.
“Unvaccinated soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness,” Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said. “We will begin involuntary separation proceedings for soldiers who refuse the vaccine and are not pending a final decision on an exemption.”
The Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Space Force have already separated nearly 600 from their ranks for COVID vaccine refusal.
No members of the Nebraska or Iowa National Guard have so far been discharged.
The military services have been going through a methodical process to deal with those who refuse the vaccine as well as those who request medical, administrative or religious exemptions. The reviews require counseling with medical personnel and chaplains as well as senior commanders.
In Nebraska, 247 soldiers and airmen have either requested exemptions or said they plan to seek them, said Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, a Nebraska National Guard spokesman. Nearly 92% of Air Guard members and 72% of Army Guard soldiers in the state are fully vaccinated. Statewide, roughly 62% of Nebraskans are vaccinated.
"Nearly 20% of our National Guardsmen remain unvaccinated," Ricketts said. "That's well over a thousand men and women whom we may lose from Nebraska's defense because of this mandate."
That figure could ultimately be smaller by the time the Army National Guard's June deadline arrives.
In Iowa, 466 soldiers and airmen have requested exemptions, and 23 have been granted, said Maj. Katherine Headley, an Iowa National Guard spokeswoman. Slightly more than 83% of the state’s Guard force have been vaccinated.
To date, 92 service members have died of COVID-related complications, according to the Defense Department website. One of them, Master Sgt. Craig Hilderbrand, was a member of the Nebraska Air National Guard.
Hilderbrand, 57, died Dec. 22. The 27-year veteran was a munitions sergeant with the Lincoln-based 155th Air Refueling Wing.
An avid fan of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings, according to his obituary, Hilderbrand is survived by his wife, Susie, and daughters, Brooke and Tristan. He was just a month away from retirement, Ingalsbe said.
The COVID-19 vaccine is one of multiple vaccines that service members are required to receive, including chickenpox, hepatitis A and B, polio, measles-mumps-rubella, tetanus-diphtheria and seasonal flu shots. Additional shots are required for troops stationed or deployed overseas.
The other vaccines, though, have not generated the same level of controversy.
This story includes information from the Associated Press.
