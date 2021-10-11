 Skip to main content
Person who drowned in North Platte River ID'd as rural Scottsbluff woman
Person who drowned in North Platte River ID'd as rural Scottsbluff woman

  • Updated
Woman presumed to have drowned in North Platte

Officer Bobbi Kuhlman of the Scottsbluff Police Department on the scene of a drowning in the North Platte River on Friday.

 CHRISTOPHER BORRO, SCOTTSBLUFF STAR-HERALD

The woman who drowned in the North Platte River near the Scottsbluff wastewater treatment facility has been identified by authorities as Linda D. Schledewitz, 65, of rural Scottsbluff.

Initial reports from the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office indicated that the woman and her husband were in a canoe on the river Friday and that it overturned at a check dam. The husband reported the drowning shortly after 2 p.m.

According to scanner traffic, the man struggled to reach his wife in the water. Once he did, he tried to administer CPR.

Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks said in a press release on Monday that the couple were in a kayak. The drowning remains under investigation pending autopsy results. 

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald contributed to this report.

