Peru State President Dan Hanson to retire in June

Peru State College's Dan Hanson announced Friday that he will step down next year from the presidency he has held for 12 years.

The Nebraska State College System, which includes colleges in Peru, Wayne and Chadron, said it had hired an executive search firm to help with the search for Peru State's next president. The firm is Academic Search, of Washington, D.C.

Hanson, 65, said through a press release that he will retire at the end of June. The State College Board of Trustees will pay him $210,707 in salary through this budget year.

Hanson said he could "think of no better way to have invested" the past 12 years of his life.

Paul Turman, chancellor of the state-college system, called Hanson and wife Elaine key members of the community. Their dedication was obvious, Turman said, from hosting "ice cream socials at their home to filling sandbags for the 2019 floods."

Peru State's headcount enrollment fell 1% this fall, from 1,800 to 1,782.

