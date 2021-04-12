PETA accuses Fremont chicken plant of violating livestock treatment laws

LINCOLN — A national animal rights group, citing federal inspections from a year ago, accused the Lincoln Premium Poultry plant on Monday of violating standards for the humane handling of livestock.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, in a press release, cited more than one case in which it claimed that Lincoln Premium Poultry had violated federal law, including a Jan. 3, 2020, incident in which 1,622 chickens, out of a shipment of 30,500 animals, were found dead after sitting in trucks overnight in crowded crates at the plant near Fremont.

Walt Shafer, chief operating officer of the poultry processing plant, said the company, which opened in fall 2019, was still in its startup phase and had some problems in early 2020. But, he said, they have since been fixed, and new animal welfare officers have been added to ensure that the slaughtering process is as humane as possible.

“We take animal welfare very, very seriously,” Shafer said. “It’s just a shame that someone took a period of time when we had a few training and mechanical issues.”