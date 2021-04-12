PETA accuses Fremont chicken plant of violating livestock treatment laws

LINCOLN — A national animal rights group, citing federal inspections from a year ago, accused the Lincoln Premium Poultry plant on Monday of violating standards for the humane handling of livestock.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, in a press release, cited more than one case in which it claimed that Lincoln Premium Poultry had violated federal law, including a Jan. 3, 2020, incident in which 1,622 chickens, out of a shipment of 30,500 animals, were found dead after sitting in trucks overnight in crowded crates at the plant near Fremont.
Walt Shafer, chief operating officer of the poultry processing plant, said the company, which opened in fall 2019, was still in its startup phase and had some problems in early 2020. But, he said, they have since been fixed, and new animal welfare officers have been added to ensure that the slaughtering process is as humane as possible.
“We take animal welfare very, very seriously,” Shafer said. “It’s just a shame that someone took a period of time when we had a few training and mechanical issues.”
PETA, in its press release, called on the Dodge County Attorney’s Office to investigate the company, which supplies chickens to Costco, under the state’s livestock neglect law. It cited a U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection report that said the death rate of 5.3% on Jan. 3, 2020, was much higher than the facility’s normal death rate of 0.4%.
Dan Paden, a PETA vice president based in Norfolk, Virginia, said that of 61 poultry processing plants that the organization obtained records for, the Fremont plant had the second-most violations during a four-month period in early 2020. PETA also said some chickens were set into scalding water before they were dead. Others became trapped when their wings were caught between transport modules. Some live chickens got loose in the plant.
Shafer said that some initial shipments of birds were not uniform in size, which affected the mechanized system used to slaughter the chickens. The company, he said, has “zero tolerance” for animal welfare problems.
Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said Monday that he had asked local law enforcement to look into the complaint but that local law enforcement isn’t well equipped for such a probe, which he didn’t consider a high priority.
If someone was intentionally being cruel to animals, that would be a different matter, Vaughan said, but that didn’t appear to be the case.
Paden said the USDA didn’t take any action against the Fremont facility and instead informed the plant of its findings. He said the lack of intervention is one of the problems with enforcement of animal cruelty regulations.
