Photographer from Omaha rode skateboard to success in personal, professional life

Burnett said Hammeke was “ready to skate all day, drive all night and sleep in the dirt — all while documenting some of the gnarliest skating and most epic spots of all time.”

Hammeke’s good nature never wavered, Burnett said. “Even after getting left behind at a hotel in China,” he said, “Joe never got salty, never held a grudge.”

Love of travel was one of the things that brought Hammeke and his wife together. They met at a pool party for skateboarders in Phoenix. The pool was empty, so it could be used for skating. The two began a yearlong letter-writing courtship.

“Right off, he was a gentleman,” Jessica said. “Skateboarders can be a wild bunch, but he was interesting and had very intelligent things to say about life, politics and current events.”

Hammeke’s work took him all over the world, including to Europe, China, Thailand and Cuba, his wife said. The family also took many trips to national parks including the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Zion and Orcas Island in Washington.

“I may be biased in saying that he was a great photographer, but fatherhood was his calling,” Jessica Hammeke said. “He was so patient, and he enjoyed watching the kids as they tried, failed, tried again and succeeded.”