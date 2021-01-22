Pickup driver dies in single-vehicle crash at 252nd and Q Streets

The driver of a pickup truck was killed Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash at 252nd and Q Streets.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a GMC pickup truck left the roadway and struck a tree before 10:45 p.m.
Another driver reported seeing the pickup traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash, the Sheriff's Office said.
An autopsy was to be conducted Friday.
People with information about the crash are asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 402-444-6700.
