Picturesque Nebraska Sandhills bathed in orange from wildfire smoke

Heavy smoke from wildfires in California, Oregon and Nebraska shrouded the Sandhills earlier this month, creating a surreal and unhealthy experience for residents and visitors.

In some Panhandle communities, visibility was reduced to two to three miles, as smoke particles scattered sunlight, dimming the sun and causing an eerie orange cast.

Meteorologists say the mammoth Dixie Fire in California, which started a month ago and burned more than half a million acres, is a major source of the smoke. But they say the Hackberry Fire, that started Aug. 5 in Banner County and burned 6,000 acres, was contributing.

Visibility was reduced in Sidney, Kimball and Alliance on Aug. 7, said Chris Buttler, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in North Platte.

The eastern end of the state, meantime, continues to see hazy skies.

Buttler said such conditions could linger unless Mother Nature intervenes.

"I think we're going to be dealing with this for a month, unless they get some rain in California," he said.

