Picturesque Nebraska Sandhills bathed in orange from wildfire smoke

Dawn breaks Aug. 7 at the Highway 20 bridge over Long Pine Creek east of Ainsworth, Nebraska.
Joe Dejka
Take a look at one of Nebraska's most popular tourist destinations.
Heavy smoke from wildfires in California, Oregon and Nebraska shrouded the Sandhills earlier this month, creating a surreal and unhealthy experience for residents and visitors.
In some Panhandle communities, visibility was reduced to two to three miles, as smoke particles scattered sunlight, dimming the sun and causing an eerie orange cast.
Meteorologists say the mammoth Dixie Fire in California, which started a month ago and burned more than half a million acres, is a major source of the smoke. But they say the Hackberry Fire, that started Aug. 5 in Banner County and burned 6,000 acres, was contributing.
Visibility was reduced in Sidney, Kimball and Alliance on Aug. 7, said Chris Buttler, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in North Platte.
The eastern end of the state, meantime, continues to see hazy skies.
Buttler said such conditions could linger unless Mother Nature intervenes.
"I think we're going to be dealing with this for a month, unless they get some rain in California," he said.
Smoke and clouds give the setting sun a familiar fall shape Aug. 7 over the Samuel R. McKelvie National Forest west of Valentine, Nebraska.
Joe Dejka
A bull grazes in a pasture Aug. 8 south of Valentine.
Joe Dejka
A fisherman and his dog cruise Merritt Reservoir west of Valentine, Nebraska, on Aug. 8.
Joe Dejka
Smoke tints the Milky Way orange Aug. 7 looking south from a campground at Merritt Reservoir west of Valentine, Nebraska.
Joe Dejka
A wetland reflects the setting sun Aug. 7 in the Samuel R. McKelvie National Forest west of Valentine.
Joe Dejka
Wildflowers bloom in the Samuel R. McKelvie National Forest west of Valentine Aug. 7.
Joe Dejka
The sun sets Aug. 7 in the Nebraska Sand Hills.
Joe Dejka
Smoke dims the setting sun Aug. 7 in the Samuel R. McKelvie National Forest west of Valentine, Nebraska.
Joe Dejka
Mothership or setting sun? The smoke gives the sun an otherworldly look Aug. 7 in the Nebraska Sand Hills.
Joe Dejka
Morning breaks Aug. 8 in the smoky Nebraska Sand Hills west of Merritt Reservoir.
Joe Dejka
Two horses patrol the hills near Merritt Reservoir Aug. 8 west of Valentine, Nebraska.
Joe Dejka
The sun struggles to cut through the Sand Hills smoke Aug. 7.
Joe Dejka
Photos: Mahoney State Park
The sun rises over Mahoney State Park near Ashland, Neb.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Peter Kiewit Lodge at Mahoney State Park. The park has lodge rooms and cabins.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Peter Kiewit Lodge at Mahoney State Park near Ashland, Neb.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Brothers Cedric Haake and Orion Haake of Ralston eat breakfast while camping at Mahoney State Park.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Brothers Cedric Haake and Orion Haake of Ralston, eat breakfast while camping at Mahoney State Park near Ashland, Neb.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Horses stroll through the grass at Mahoney State Park near Ashland, Neb.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Prairie plants grow in Mahoney State Park near Ashland, Neb.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A view of the Platte River from Mahoney State Park near Ashland, Neb.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The entrance to Mahoney State Park near Ashland, Neb.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Visitors walk a bridge while exploring Mahoney State Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A visitor waves to family down below the observation tower at Mahoney State Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN
A child stops to smell the flowers with her family in the Butterfly Garden of Mahoney State Park.
BRYNN ANDERSON
A person riding a zip line makes their way down at the Go Ape Treetop Adventure at Mahoney State Park in Ashland, Nebraska.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Clouds and light winds sweep across the grassland at Mahoney State Park.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ben Janecek looks for his driver after landing in the rough on the ninth hole at the disc golf course at Mahoney State Park near Ashland.
Mark Davis
The Family Aquatic Center at Mahoney State Park is a popular stop during the summer months.
MATT MILLER
Eloise King walks the treetop ropes course at Go Ape Zipline and Adventure Park in Mahoney State Park in Ashland.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!