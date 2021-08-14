 Skip to main content
Picturesque Nebraska Sandhills bathed in orange from wildfire smoke
Dawn breaks at the Highway 20 bridge over Long Pine Creek east of Ainsworth

Dawn breaks Aug. 7 at the Highway 20 bridge over Long Pine Creek east of Ainsworth, Nebraska.

 Joe Dejka

Take a look at one of Nebraska's most popular tourist destinations.

Heavy smoke from wildfires in California, Oregon and Nebraska shrouded the Sandhills earlier this month, creating a surreal and unhealthy experience for residents and visitors.

In some Panhandle communities, visibility was reduced to two to three miles, as smoke particles scattered sunlight, dimming the sun and causing an eerie orange cast.

Meteorologists say the mammoth Dixie Fire in California, which started a month ago and burned more than half a million acres, is a major source of the smoke. But they say the Hackberry Fire, that started Aug. 5 in Banner County and burned 6,000 acres, was contributing.

Visibility was reduced in Sidney, Kimball and Alliance on Aug. 7, said Chris Buttler, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in North Platte.

The eastern end of the state, meantime, continues to see hazy skies.

Buttler said such conditions could linger unless Mother Nature intervenes.

"I think we're going to be dealing with this for a month, unless they get some rain in California," he said.

Sign of the season?

Smoke and clouds give the setting sun a familiar fall shape Aug. 7 over the Samuel R. McKelvie National Forest west of Valentine, Nebraska. 
Bull south of Valentine

A bull grazes in a pasture Aug. 8 south of Valentine. 
Fisherman and his dog cruise Merritt Reservoir near Valentine.

A fisherman and his dog cruise Merritt Reservoir west of Valentine, Nebraska, on Aug. 8.
Smoke gives Milky Way an orange tint

Smoke tints the Milky Way orange Aug. 7 looking south from a campground at Merritt Reservoir west of Valentine, Nebraska.
Wetland in Samuel R. McKelvie National Forest

A wetland reflects the setting sun Aug. 7 in the Samuel R. McKelvie National Forest west of Valentine. 
Wildflowers in the Samuel R. McKelvie National Forest

Wildflowers bloom in the Samuel R. McKelvie National Forest west of Valentine Aug. 7.
Sun sets in the Nebraska Sandhills

The sun sets Aug. 7 in the Nebraska Sand Hills.
Smoke dims the setting sun

Smoke dims the setting sun Aug. 7 in the Samuel R. McKelvie National Forest west of Valentine, Nebraska.
Mothership or sun setting in the Nebraska Sandhills

Mothership or setting sun? The smoke gives the sun an otherworldly look Aug. 7 in the Nebraska Sand Hills.
Morning in the smoky Nebraska Sandhills

Morning breaks Aug. 8 in the smoky Nebraska Sand Hills west of Merritt Reservoir.
Two horses on patrol

Two horses patrol the hills near Merritt Reservoir Aug. 8 west of Valentine, Nebraska.
Smoke gets in your rise

The sun struggles to cut through the Sand Hills smoke Aug. 7. 

joe.dejka@owh.com, 402-444-1077

Joe covers education for The World-Herald, focusing on pre-kindergarten through high school. Phone: 402-444-1077.

