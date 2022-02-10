 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pierce woman dies following two-vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska
Pierce woman dies following two-vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska

  • Updated
A 36-year-old woman died following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night on U.S. Highway 81 in northeast Nebraska. 

Cassandra Lacost of Pierce, Nebraska, was a passenger in vehicle driven by Peter Graham, 51, of rural Pierce. Following the collision, Lacost was taken to a local hospital where she died. 

Investigators from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office determined that Graham was northbound on Highway 81 about 6:30 p.m. near the city of Pierce which is located about eight miles northeast of Norfolk. A semi-trailer truck driven by Kevin Pelc, 33, of Butte, Nebraska, exited the Prime Stop convenience store onto Highway 81. 

The semi pulled in front of Graham's vehicle, causing it to collide with the rear of the trailer. The vehicle left the road and rolled over before coming to a stop in the grass median.  

Both Lacost and Graham were wearing seat belts and airbags did deploy. No injuries to Graham or Pelc were reported. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

