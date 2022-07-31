 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pilot killed in plane crash while crop dusting in Monona County

A pilot died Saturday near Ute, Iowa, in Monona County when his plane crashed after striking utility wires while he was crop dusting. 

The Monona County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that the plane crashed shortly after 1 p.m. near 230th Street and Teak Avnue just south of Ute. The pilot, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A 911 caller reported that the plane struck electrical lines prior to the crash. First responders found a plane in the roadway on fire, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are conducting an investigation. Ute is a town of about 340 people located about 65 miles northeast of Omaha. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

