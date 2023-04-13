Lt. Gabriel Field was not yet 30 when he drew his last breath at the frontier outpost of Fort Atkinson, the victim of a knife wound that caused field surgeons to cut off his leg in a fruitless effort to save his life.

After his death April 16, 1823, the Kentucky native was buried under a limestone marker, a rare honor in the frontier military. His grave was lost, though, after Fort Atkinson (near Fort Calhoun, 17 miles north of modern-day Omaha) was abandoned in 1827.

A farmer’s plow dug up a chunk of that tombstone in 1954, which led to the discovery of the remains of Field and several other people during archaeological digs that followed over the next several years. Field’s remains, excavated in 1958, were easy to identify because of the amputated leg buried next to him in a separate box.

This Sunday — exactly 200 years after his death on April 16, 1823 – his remains will be reburied with full military honors near the Monument to the Deceased at Fort Atkinson State Historical Park.

It’s been a long journey for a soldier who led an interesting life, and an equally interesting afterlife.

“We have been working to get (the remains) repatriated,” said Rob Bozell, the retired Nebraska state archaeologist. “I’m really happy, because there’s going to be some closure to the Gabriel Field story.”

The Patriot Rider motorcycle veterans will escort Field’s remains from the Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Omaha to Fort Atkinson before Sunday’s ceremony.

Jason Grof, the park superintendent at Fort Atkinson, said re-enactors portraying 1820s-era soldiers will follow the casket to the burial site at the park’s Monument to the Deceased.

The monument includes a new headstone for Field, and a plaque recognizing 313 soldiers and civilians who died while serving at Fort Atkinson from 1819-27.

Honors will include a color guard, rifle salute and Taps. Guest speakers will pay tribute to the soldier.

“It’s been 65 years since (Field’s remains) were discovered,” said Grof, who served in the Army and Nebraska National Guard until 2010. “Being a veteran myself, it’s a proud moment for me to give Lieutenant Field a proper burial.”

Three other sets of remains that were dug up near Field’s in the 1950s will also be reburied. Those remains could not be identified.

We know the outlines of Field’s life and Army service because of years of research by Gayle Carlson, Bozell’s friend and state archaeologist with History Nebraska. Carlson died in 2015.

“This was a Gayle project. He really dug deep,” Bozell said.

Field was born near the settlement of Louisville, Kentucky, in 1894 or 1895, Carlson discovered. His father, Abner Field, served as an officer in the Revolutionary War and was one of Kentucky’s first settlers. His mother, Jane Pope, came from a wealthy Virginia family that also moved west.

As a young man, Field served as an enlisted soldier in the War of 1812. He worked as a surveyor in Missouri Territory for two years, before rejoining the Army as an officer in 1817.

Field was assigned to the Yellowstone Expedition under Col. Henry Atkinson, tasked with establishing forts along the Missouri River.

After an arduous trip up the river, the soldiers in October 1819 began setting up a winter camp called Cantonment Missouri near what is now DeSoto Bend National Wildlife Refuge.

Because of his skills as a surveyor, Field was sent with 10 soldiers to map a trail to Chariton, in north central Missouri, the nearest settlement with a post office. It was called “Field’s Trace.”

His team returned to a camp in misery during the cold winter of 1819-20. The undersupplied expedition had no fruit or vegetables to eat. Most of the soldiers developed scurvy, a disease characterized by lethargy and bleeding gums caused by a lack of Vitamin C in the diet.

“It was a disaster,” Bozell said. "A whole lot of them died."

Field contracted scurvy, too, but survived. One hundred sixty of his fellow soldiers did not.

Floods followed disease at Cantonment Missouri. In 1820 the soldiers moved across the river to Council Bluff, where they built Fort Atkinson – at the time, the westernmost Army post in the country.

During the next three years, Field completed work on Field’s Trace and served for a time as Fort Atkinson’s quartermaster. There are gaps in the historical record, but Carlson documented in the fort’s records that Field was injured March 31, 1823 while staying at a trading post near what is now N.P. Dodge Park in Omaha.

A few days later, Field traveled by boat to Fort Atkinson, but his condition worsened. His right leg was amputated well above the knee April 12, and “appears to feel more at ease,” according to the diary of Brevet Major William S. Foster, the fort’s second-in-command.

Field’s relief didn’t last long. Four days later he died. Col. Henry Leavenworth announced the officer’s death to his troops on April 17.

“It has become the painful duty of this (commanding colonel) to announce to his command that the gallant active and generous Lt. Gabriel Field is no more,” Leavenworth said, according to a detailed account in the latest issue of Nebraskaland magazine. “He died last evening at 10 o’clock in consequence of an accidental wound in the thigh with a sharp pointed knife by which the main artery and nerve were severed.”