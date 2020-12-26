Pipeline rupture near Lyons, Nebraska, appears to be caused by third party working in area

The natural gas pipeline rupture in a field near Lyons, Nebraska, on Thursday appears to have been caused by a third party working in the area, according to a statement Saturday by Northern Natural Gas.

The rupture — which led to an explosion large enough to be seen by satellite — has been repaired and the pipeline is back in service.

No injuries were reported. Northern Natural Gas crews worked "around the clock" to repair damage. The company said service was interrupted temporarily for three customers.

Based on initial investigation, "a series of scores and gouges were found across the impacted pipeline segment, indicating that the damage may have been caused from a third party working in the area," said the statement.

Exact confirmation, the company said, will take several weeks.

"The likelihood that a third party caused the damage is a stark reminder to all persons, including those who till and plow fields, that the state One Call system should be notified prior to any excavation," the statement said.

The One Call center can be contacted through a toll-free number: 811.

Northern Natural Gas owns and operates the largest interstate natural gas pipeline system in the U.S., with a 14,700-mile pipeline system that stretches across 11 states, from the Permian Basin in Texas to Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

