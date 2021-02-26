 Skip to main content
Platte River flooding leads to highway closure south of Schuyler
Platte River flooding leads to highway closure south of Schuyler

Ice jams in the Platte River caused the river to leave its banks early Friday south of Schuyler, Nebraska, prompting the closing of a highway into town.
The north road to Lake Socorro is cut off, said Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl. About 40 people live along the lake year-round, she said. 
Highway 15 flooding

Nebraska Highway 15 south of Schuyler, Nebraska, was closed Friday because water from the Platte River was covering the road. The photo is looking south along the highway to County Road C.
A flood warning is in effect for the area until noon, said National Weather Service meteorologist Van DeWald. Ice that came down from the Loup River near Columbus dumped into the Platte and caused the flooding, DeWald said.
Nebraska Highway 15 south of Schuyler, which goes over the Platte, was closed about 6:45 a.m. Friday.
Flooding covers Colfax County Road C south of Schuyler

Colfax County Road C, the road from Lake Socorro to Nebraska Highway 15 south of Schuyler, was covered with Platte River water early Friday.
The weather service has issued a flood watch for the Elkhorn and Platte River Basins, DeWald said: "Essentially, from Norfolk to Fremont and to the Missouri River."
This weekend's warm conditions likely will exacerbate the problem, he said. Highs Saturday are expected to be in the low 50s.
 

Our best Omaha staff photos of February 2021

 

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

