Platte River flooding leads to highway closure south of Schuyler

Ice jams in the Platte River caused the river to leave its banks early Friday south of Schuyler, Nebraska, prompting the closing of a highway into town.

The north road to Lake Socorro is cut off, said Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl. About 40 people live along the lake year-round, she said.

A flood warning is in effect for the area until noon, said National Weather Service meteorologist Van DeWald. Ice that came down from the Loup River near Columbus dumped into the Platte and caused the flooding, DeWald said.

Nebraska Highway 15 south of Schuyler, which goes over the Platte, was closed about 6:45 a.m. Friday.

The weather service has issued a flood watch for the Elkhorn and Platte River Basins, DeWald said: "Essentially, from Norfolk to Fremont and to the Missouri River."

This weekend's warm conditions likely will exacerbate the problem, he said. Highs Saturday are expected to be in the low 50s.

