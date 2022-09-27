Platte River land at heart of RV controversy has been sold to Rotella family

The Rotella family has purchased the tract of land along the Platte River where a developer had proposed building an RV park.

Neighbors had fought the development, saying it would bring noise and congestion to their riverside homes and cabins and could exacerbate flood damages.

Mary Kroupa, a board member and treasurer of the neighboring residential area known as Sokol Camp, said her board has been told the land will be left undeveloped.

"It is good news," she said.

A representative of the Rotella family did not return messages seeking comment.

The land is located where West Maple Road dead-ends at the Platte.

According to Diane Battiato, the Douglas County assessor and register of deeds, the 100.669 acres sold for $2.5 million.

Louis Rotella III, trustee of the Louis Rotella Jr. 2009 Irrevocable Annuity Trust Agreement, was the purchaser.

The land previously had been owned by Reynold and Kathryn Hochstein.

According to assessor/register of deeds website, it has two homes on it and had an assessed value of $867,922. It abuts about .75 miles of the Platte and is on the river side of the levee.