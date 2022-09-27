 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Platte River land at heart of RV controversy has been sold to Rotella family

  • 0
080622-owh-new-platteriver-pic-cm003 (copy)

This area of the Platte River south of Valley has been purchased by the Rotella family.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Listen to the predawn sounds of the sandhill cranes roosting on the Platte River in Nebraska. First, a murmur. Then wild chatter. And finally, takeoff!

The Rotella family has purchased the tract of land along the Platte River where a developer had proposed building an RV park.

Neighbors had fought the development, saying it would bring noise and congestion to their riverside homes and cabins and could exacerbate flood damages.

Stay informed digital promo

Sign up today and save! Go to

Omaha.com/subscribe

Mary Kroupa, a board member and treasurer of the neighboring residential area known as Sokol Camp, said her board has been told the land will be left undeveloped.

"It is good news," she said.

A representative of the Rotella family did not return messages seeking comment.

The land is located where West Maple Road dead-ends at the Platte.

According to Diane Battiato, the Douglas County assessor and register of deeds, the 100.669 acres sold for $2.5 million. 

People are also reading…

Louis Rotella III, trustee of the Louis Rotella Jr. 2009 Irrevocable Annuity Trust Agreement, was the purchaser.

The land previously had been owned by Reynold and Kathryn Hochstein.

According to assessor/register of deeds website, it has two homes on it and had an assessed value of $867,922. It abuts about .75 miles of the Platte and is on the river side of the levee. 

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran protests: At least 75 dead, more than 1,200 arrested

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert