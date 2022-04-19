Plattsmouth looks to MUD to solve its water troubles

Plattsmouth is a step closer to solving its water problems by tapping into the Omaha metro's water supply.

The community has signed a memorandum of understanding with Metropolitan Utilities District to prepare plans for such a connection, according to a statement issued by MUD.

Plattsmouth, a community of 6,400, is located south of Omaha and downstream of where the Platte and Missouri Rivers join. Its riverside water treatment plant was swamped in the catastrophic flood of 2019.

Since then, the city has been looking for a more reliable water source. Its consultant, Olmsted & Perry Consulting of Omaha, analyzed Plattsmouth's options and concluded that connecting with MUD would be the best path forward.

The Plattsmouth City Council unanimously approved doing so in a 2021 vote. Other options would have been to make the plant more flood resilient or rebuild it on higher ground.

Instead, under this plan nearly 8 miles of pipe would be laid to connect Plattsmouth to MUD.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency would pick up the majority of the cost, previously estimated at $27 million, through its disaster recovery aid.

A few steps remain before Plattsmouth residents can turn on their faucets and receive water from MUD. The two sides will need to agree on the final design and the wholesale price for the water, said Tracey Christensen, a spokeswoman for MUD.

