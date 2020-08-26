An unusual roundup got underway early Wednesday in Phelps County after about 125 bison escaped from a feedlot near Overton, Nebraska.
The bison escaped about 5 a.m., according to Phelps County Sheriff Gene Samuelson. Officials were alerted to the escape, he said, when a semitrailer truck hit a bison near U.S. Highway 23 and F Road.
Another report came in of a vehicle hitting a second bison, but the driver of that vehicle didn't stop. Deputies and ranchers in the south-central Nebraska county were pursuing the roaming behemoths Wednesday.
"We ask that motorists would slow down and drive carefully through the county," Samuelson said. "Please do not approach the bison."
If people see the animals, they are asked to contact the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office 308-995-5692 and provide the location.
Samuelson said about 25 bison were in a pasture near the town of Atlanta, just south of Holdrege. A large number of bison were located heading south from the area of G Road, and others were seen as far south as U.S. Highways 6 and 34.
