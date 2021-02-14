Plummeting COVID cases in nursing homes bode well for vaccines, ending pandemic

Some care facilities nationally have been offering financial incentives to encourage workers to get vaccinated. But Hillcrest officials say they’ve found it most effective to have medical director Hatcher sit down one-on-one with reluctant staff.

They talk about the safety of the vaccines, which have no known serious side effects. And how just because the vaccines were developed quickly doesn’t mean corners were cut.

They talk about how getting vaccinated can hasten the day they will no longer be required to be tested twice a week and wear PPE. And how they should do it for the health and safety of residents.

“To protect the people you care for on a daily basis, you need to take this vaccine,” Hatcher said.

Just when widespread nursing home vaccinations will enable a loosening of restrictions is unclear.

Federal officials have released reopening guidelines for assisted living facilities, which say that visits can resume once 90% of staff and 90% of residents are vaccinated. But there has been no new guidance for facilities with higher levels of care.

The issue of in-person visitation and social activities remains top of mind for many families — including Hopkinson and his daughter, Rodrigues.