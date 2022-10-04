 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police find homicide victim in south Lincoln apartment building

  Updated
Lincoln police officers found a person who had been fatally stabbed in an apartment near South 40th Street and Nebraska Highway 2. 

Officers were called to the apartment building shortly after 4 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of an unconscious person, according to a statement from Michon Morrow, Lincoln’s assistant police chief. The officers found a dead man who had injuries consistent with being stabbed, she said. 

The investigation is in its early stages, Morrow said. Crime scene personnel were called to process the apartment for forensic and digital evidence. 

Morrow asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

