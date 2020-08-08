You are the owner of this article.
Prague's flower-cutting maze is one of a kind
Jeff Lewis says it’s always the first question: What the heck is a flower maze?

It’s a series of raised flower beds, formed into a maze. People come to A-Mazing Flowers and Studio in Prague, Nebraska, and fill up a pail of cut flowers as they go through the maze.

Lewis thinks it’s one of a kind.

”I am going to keep telling people we’re the only cut-flower maze in the world’’ — at least until someone can prove otherwise.

Lewis conceived the idea two years ago as an option for brides who couldn’t afford to spend hundreds of dollars on their wedding flowers.

Prague is about an hour's drive from Omaha. Instead of turning off brides, the drive has proven to be a fun wedding week destination.

On the two lots that make up the maze, Lewis also has turned a former garage into a pressed flower studio. It includes lots of supplies and is a fun way for people to dry their flowers and keep them forever.

There was just one problem this year. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been few brides. So Lewis decided to open the maze to the public.

“We’re turning it into a tourist place,’’ he said.

He’s done a lot of research on flowers that are best for cutting. Lisianthus is  the premium flower, and everyone seems to like scabiosa, double cosmos and zinnias.

“We grow unique shapes and tried to find more elegant variations of each,’’ Lewis said. He also offers filler plants, some with fresh scents.

He’s careful to make sure there are enough blooms for people to cut, so no one leaves disappointed. A large stand of sunflowers provides more photo opportunities.

“There are no brides and no weddings,’’ he said, “but people are getting a kick out of it.’’

Reservations are required by calling 402-304-8916.

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald's special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine.

