Prague's flower-cutting maze is one of a kind

Jeff Lewis, the owner of A-Mazing Flowers and Studio, a pick-your-own flowers garden and flower bed maze, gets a look at a bloom in Prague, Neb., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Visitors can make reservations before coming out to build their own bouquets.
Snapdragons bloom at A-Mazing Flowers and Studio, a pick-your-own flowers garden and flower bed maze in Prague, Neb., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Visitors can make reservations before coming out to build their own bouquets.
A red sunflower at A-Mazing Flowers and Studio, a pick-your-own flowers garden and flower bed maze in Prague, Neb., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Visitors can make reservations before coming out to build their own bouquets.
A white pumpkin grows for the fall season at A-Mazing Flowers and Studio, a pick-your-own flowers garden and flower bed maze in Prague, Neb., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Visitors can make reservations before coming out to build their own bouquets.
The studio, available for pressed petal projects, at A-Mazing Flowers and Studio, a pick-your-own flowers garden and flower bed maze, in Prague, Neb., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Visitors can make reservations before coming out to build their own bouquets.
Jeff Lewis, the owner of A-Mazing Flowers and Studio, a pick-your-own flowers garden and flower bed maze, in Prague, Neb., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Visitors can make reservations before coming out to build their own bouquets.
The studio, available for pressed petal projects, at A-Mazing Flowers and Studio, a pick-your-own flowers garden and flower bed maze, in Prague, Neb., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Visitors can make reservations before coming out to build their own bouquets.
A butterfly lands on a sunflower at A-Mazing Flowers and Studio, a pick-your-own flowers garden and flower bed maze in Prague, Neb., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Visitors can make reservations before coming out to build their own bouquets.
Blooms at A-Mazing Flowers and Studio, a pick-your-own flowers garden and flower bed maze in Prague, Neb., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Visitors can make reservations before coming out to build their own bouquets.
A butterfly lands on a bloom at A-Mazing Flowers and Studio, a pick-your-own flowers garden and flower bed maze in Prague, Neb., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Visitors can make reservations before coming out to build their own bouquets.
Butterflies crowd around the blooms at A-Mazing Flowers and Studio, a pick-your-own flowers garden and flower bed maze in Prague, Neb., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Visitors can make reservations before coming out to build their own bouquets.
Intricate wood carvings decorate the space at A-Mazing Flowers and Studio, a pick-your-own flowers garden and flower bed maze in Prague, Neb., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Visitors can make reservations before coming out to build their own bouquets.
Jeff Lewis says it’s always the first question: What the heck is a flower maze?
It’s a series of raised flower beds, formed into a maze. People come to A-Mazing Flowers and Studio in Prague, Nebraska, and fill up a pail of cut flowers as they go through the maze.
Lewis thinks it’s one of a kind.
”I am going to keep telling people we’re the only cut-flower maze in the world’’ — at least until someone can prove otherwise.
Lewis conceived the idea two years ago as an option for brides who couldn’t afford to spend hundreds of dollars on their wedding flowers.
Prague is about an hour's drive from Omaha. Instead of turning off brides, the drive has proven to be a fun wedding week destination.
On the two lots that make up the maze, Lewis also has turned a former garage into a pressed flower studio. It includes lots of supplies and is a fun way for people to dry their flowers and keep them forever.
There was just one problem this year. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been few brides. So Lewis decided to open the maze to the public.
“We’re turning it into a tourist place,’’ he said.
He’s done a lot of research on flowers that are best for cutting. Lisianthus is the premium flower, and everyone seems to like scabiosa, double cosmos and zinnias.