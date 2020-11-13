Prairie Quilt Guild thrills Vietnam veterans with 'Quilts of Honor'

Holdrege’s Tom Nutt will cherish the gift he was given this week by the Prairie Quilt Guild through its Quilts of Honor program.
The red, white and blue quilt shows, he said, that the community supports its veterans.
“I was really proud to get it. I’m proud of my service,” he said. “I came back. I survived and didn’t have any mental or physical problems. I accepted for the ones who didn’t come back and were wounded and the ones who are still serving. It’s a big honor.”
Nutt, who served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army, was one of several veterans to receive quilts Wednesday at the Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege, Nebraska. Others were delivered.
The Prairie Quilt Guild made 149 Quilts of Honor this year. Of the 80 presented this week, most were given to Vietnam veterans.
Alice Erickson, the chair of this group, told members that the guild has presented 334 quilts since late 2017, said member Janet Kugler. The guild started with World War II veterans.
Kugler said there are groups spread across the United States doing the same thing for veterans in their areas.
Members of her 40-person guild hail from Wilcox, Alma, Arapahoe, Kearney and Bertrand. They concentrate on veterans from Wilcox, Alma and Phelps County.
One of the men to receive a quilt was 90 years old. Kugler said the local American Legion post will refer people or the guild will hear of someone by word of mouth.
Sometimes, if a quilter knows a would-be recipient, they’ll request to make that person’s quilt.
Kugler said she worked secretly on a quilt for her husband, Denny. The Vietnam vet received it last fall in a backyard ceremony that included two other men.
“It actually had a picture of his ship on it,” she said. “He never knew until I presented it that it was his.”
Our best staff images from November 2020
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!