Prairie Quilt Guild thrills Vietnam veterans with 'Quilts of Honor'

Holdrege’s Tom Nutt will cherish the gift he was given this week by the Prairie Quilt Guild through its Quilts of Honor program.

The red, white and blue quilt shows, he said, that the community supports its veterans.

“I was really proud to get it. I’m proud of my service,” he said. “I came back. I survived and didn’t have any mental or physical problems. I accepted for the ones who didn’t come back and were wounded and the ones who are still serving. It’s a big honor.”

Nutt, who served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army, was one of several veterans to receive quilts Wednesday at the Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege, Nebraska. Others were delivered.

The Prairie Quilt Guild made 149 Quilts of Honor this year. Of the 80 presented this week, most were given to Vietnam veterans.

Alice Erickson, the chair of this group, told members that the guild has presented 334 quilts since late 2017, said member Janet Kugler. The guild started with World War II veterans.

Kugler said there are groups spread across the United States doing the same thing for veterans in their areas.