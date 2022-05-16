Primary success energizes conservative candidates for Nebraska's state ed board

It’s hard to imagine a better night for four conservative candidates hoping to win seats on the Nebraska State Board of Education.

Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte, Sherry Jones of Grand Island and Kirk Penner of Aurora all finished Tuesday night holding wide margins over their general election opponents.

The fourth candidate, Marni Hodgen, advanced to the general election as well, edging out former state board member John Sieler in the Douglas County district.

If they maintain their margins in the general election, the board will have some new conservative faces in January.

To win seats, they will have to beat four candidates backed by the Nebraska state teachers union: Robin Stevens, Danielle Helzer, Helen Raikes and Deborah Neary. All four of them advanced.

Tegtmeier, who will face incumbent Stevens in the general election, said Wednesday that the results “hopefully send a strong referendum to our current board.”

Tegtmeier captured 62.5% of the votes in District 7, which generally encompasses the western half of the state. Stevens managed just over 20%. Pat Moore of Litchfield got 17% and was eliminated. All three are registered Republicans.

“I think for so long, the state board has flown under people’s radar, and this past year has really highlighted that our representatives are not reflective of the voters,” Tegtmeier said. “Instead, they seem to be the mouthpiece for special interest groups.”

Stevens on Wednesday credited Tegtmeier for a strong, well-organized, well-funded campaign.

He said he’s not sure how to make up the ground by fall, describing the outcome of his race in sports terms.

“If it was a prize fight, they’d call it,” he said. “If it was a Nebraska high school basketball game, there’d be a running clock.”

“I’m an old coach. I know when I get my butt handed to me, so I have to give credit to the other team. We’ll get better.”

Unlike in the primary, Stevens in the general election could receive votes from Nebraska Democrats, given the teachers’ union support for him.

The four conservative candidates were endorsed by the Protect Nebraska Children PAC, the group that mounted a relentless fight against proposed health education standards last year.

Sue Greenwald, one of the group’s leaders, said Wednesday that “we’re happy that the voters are seeing what we’re seeing.”

“The public has been awakened to the direction that the State Board of Education has been taking us, and the public wants to go a different direction,” Greenwald said.

The PAC’s stated goal is to support strong conservative Nebraska candidates for local, regional and statewide offices.

The group said it supports parents’ rights and opposes comprehensive sex education and the teaching of “gender ideology” in schools.

As initially proposed, the board’s health standards called for teaching students in early elementary grades about gender identity and sexual orientation. A second draft took out most of those items. If adopted, the standards would have been recommended for local school districts but not mandated.

The board indefinitely postponed the standards adoption last September, but a majority of board members could restart the process.

Jenni Benson, president of the 28,000-member Nebraska State Education Association, said Wednesday that the union is pleased their preferred candidates advanced.

“These four candidates earned the recommendation from our members for their strong support of children and public education,” Benson said.

Raikes, Helzer and Neary were endorsed by Women Who Run Nebraska, a group that endorses progressive women.

Helzer also is endorsed by Nebraskans for Educational Excellence. That group supports teaching students about “reproductive health, sexual orientation, gender identity and social-emotional well-being.”

The group says that critical race theory is not being taught in public schools and that the issue has been politicized with a chilling effect on teachers.

The number of voters who weighed in on state board races was far greater than in the primary four years ago.

Interest no doubt was boosted by a rancorous and close race for governor, the sex ed controversy and concerns over critical race theory and other hot-button education issues. Sixty-two percent more votes were cast in the four board districts than in 2018.

Jones received more than 69% of the votes in District 6.

“I certainly appreciate this vote of confidence of the people in the 17 counties of District 6, and I certainly do not take this support for granted,” she said. “I intend to continue campaigning throughout the summer and fall to let people know who I am and for what I stand.”

She and Helzer, also of Grand Island, will face off in the general election. Helzer had 31% of the vote Tuesday. They are vying to replace incumbent Maureen Nickels, who declined to run again.

Helzer said Wednesday that she intends to focus on connecting with voters in District 6, hearing more about their vision for public education and sharing her ideas.

“I’m forward-focused from here on out,” Helzer said Wednesday. “We’ve got great data to look through, and now we build momentum.”

Republican Kirk Penner, Gov. Pete Ricketts’ outspoken conservative appointee, was the top vote-getter in District 5.

He led 61% to 39% over Raikes, a retired professor of education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a registered independent.

Penner, after his appointment in December, tried unsuccessfully to permanently shelve further development of the standards. At another meeting, he read aloud explicit passages from children’s books to draw attention to the fact that some could be found in Nebraska school libraries.

Neary, an advocate of creating state sex ed standards for Nebraska schools, was the top vote-getter in District 8.

The district is an L-shaped chunk of central Douglas County, encompassing the Boys Town area and parts of the Interstate 680 corridor.

Neary finished with just over 48%, leaving a window of opportunity in the general election for Hodgen, a political newcomer. As a former board member, Sieler had name recognition and experience, but Hodgen had joined the standards fight early on, mounted a vigorous door-to-door campaign and raised a significant campaign war chest. She edged him out 27% to 25%.

Neary has been targeted for defeat by conservative critics who claim she overstepped bounds as a board member and improperly influenced the development of proposed health education standards for Nebraska schools.

She has dismissed the criticism, saying that it’s coming from outside of her district and that her actions were proper and had little impact on the draft standards.

Her support for creating inclusive state health standards, however, has gained her support from advocates of comprehensive sex education and from LGBTQ youths and families.

