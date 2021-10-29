Procession planned for remains of Civil War veteran from Plattsmouth

A parade in Plattsmouth will precede burial services Saturday for Pvt. Benton Kinkead, a Civil War veteran from the city whose cremated remains were discovered at a Seattle funeral home more than 100 years after his death.
The parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Plattsmouth’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall at 520 First Ave., according to a press release from the Plattsmouth Veterans Association.
It will follow Chicago Avenue, Eighth Avenue, Nebraska Highway 66, Sixth Street and Oak Hill Road to the east entrance of Oak Hill Cemetery. The burial service is scheduled to begin there at noon.
The service will be authentic, following a template used for the burial of Union veterans.
Besides the folded flag and rifle salute, the 1st Nebraska Volunteer Brass Band will play period music on period instruments, while dressed in Civil War-era uniforms. Members of the Plattsmouth High School choir will sing “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
The public is invited to attend. Parking for the burial service will be available north of the Burger King off U.S. Highway 75 and at First Baptist Church west of Highway 75. The church will operate a shuttle bus to the cemetery starting at 10 a.m.
Kinkead was born in rural southeast Ohio on Feb. 1, 1845. When he was 16, he joined the Union Army’s 77th Ohio Infantry Regiment along with his brother, Julius.
Kinkead fought at Shiloh in 1862 and was badly wounded in the battle of Mark’s Mill, Arkansas, in April 1864. He and most of the soldiers in his regiment were taken prisoner by the Confederates and sent to Texas. He was released two months later and later returned to Ohio.
He married Cynthia Vest in 1871. Five years later, the couple moved to Plattsmouth, where he started a painting business and they raised three children.
Cynthia Kinkead died in 1910 and was buried at Oak Hill. Soon after, Benton Kinkead followed his three children, who were then adults, to Seattle. He died of pneumonia in 1916 and was cremated, but no one in his family claimed the remains.
Earlier this year, volunteers from the Missing In America Project discovered Kinkead’s remains among hundreds of unclaimed burial urns at the Butterworth Funeral Home in Seattle. The group’s mission is to find veterans and their dependents whose remains are unclaimed and arrange military funerals for them.
Benton Kinkead will be buried next to his wife.
