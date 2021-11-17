Progress continues in fighting western Nebraska wildfire

Crews had contained about 50% of the Buffalo Creek wildfire in the Nebraska Panhandle by midday Wednesday.

The fire, which started late Sunday morning, has burned 2,595 acres, according to Earl Imler, preparedness and operations section manager for the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. Most, about 85%, is on public land.

The fire is located in the Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area, south of Gering. The area is popular with hunters, and the fire broke out on the first day of firearm deer hunting.

No buildings have been damaged and no injuries have been reported.

Among those assisting are the Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska National Guard and 27 fire departments. Firefighters have worked 16-hour shifts.

If the weather cooperates, the state expects to turn firefighting over to local departments on Thursday, Imler said. Smoke will likely be visible from the burn area for weeks or until significant rain occurs, Imler said.

