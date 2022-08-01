Progress made in containing Carter Canyon wildfire

As afternoon temperatures hit 100 degrees on Monday, volunteer fire departments from western Nebraska, Wyoming and South Dakota continued to battle a wildfire near Gering.

About 200 firefighters are working in shifts to contain the fire in the Carter Canyon Wildlife Management Area, which started Saturday evening as a result of lightning strikes. According to Ben Bohall, a spokesperson for the Nebraska Forest Service, the fire remained at 30% contained and had burned 15,591 acres as of Monday evening.

Seven homes have been damaged and three have been destroyed, according to Bohall. Power lines and other energy infrastructure also sustained damage, leaving some area residents without power.

Despite no change in the containment percentage from Sunday to Monday, Bohall said Monday was a productive day for firefighters. Most of the spread occurred overnight, he said.

"Today has been a really productive day for us," Bohall said. "We're cautiously optimistic."

Monday brought hot weather to the area with a high of 101 degrees. Temperatures in the high 90s and low 100s are expected to continue through Friday. Even though the intense heat presents challenges for firefighters, the number of personnel on scene allows incident managers to regularly switch out fire crews.

"We are very lucky to have so many firefighters that have come from all across Nebraska, and from Wyoming and South Dakota," he said. "As a result of that, we are able to switch out crews pretty regularly and make sure that firefighters get the rest they need."

Local firefighters have received state and federal resources to assist in fighting the blaze, according to Bohall. A Blackhawk helicopter crew from the Nebraska Army National Guard joined firefighting operations Sunday, and air tankers from the U.S. Forest Service also assisted with aerial operations.