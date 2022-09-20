Proposed RV park along Platte River dead in the water

A look at this months events in the Omaha metro.
The controversial RV park that was proposed along the Platte River near Valley has been dropped.
Brad Brown, who builds high end homes in the Omaha area, had proposed developing what he described as Nebraska's "premier RV park" along the river near Valley. The plan would have put about 250 RVs on land that abuts about .75 miles of riverfront immediately downstream of the Sokol Camp residential area.
The land is being sold to someone else instead, The World-Herald has learned.
Valley Mayor Cindy Grove said Brown's attorney informed the city that "the property was no longer a strategic fit (for Brown) and he is pursuing other opportunities."
Brown did not respond to a World-Herald request for comment.
The proposal had sparked a backlash by neighbors who said the development would bring noise, congestion and increased flood risks. The development would have been on the river side of the levee.
Mary Kroupa, a member of the Sokol Camp board, said the board has been informed that the land has been sold and will not be developed into an RV park.
"We are elated," said Kroupa, who is the treasurer for the board and who was the lead resident in the legal fight against the RV park.
Sokol Camp residents took the City of Valley to court earlier this month over the city's approval of a conditional use permit for the RV park.
The council had approved the conditional use permit after the city's planning commission had rejected it.
Valley Attorney Jeff Farnham said the council had planned to go into executive session at Tuesday evening's budget hearing to discuss the suit. That no longer will be necessary, he said.
Rich Tesar, who lives in Sokol Camp and serves on the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District board, echoed Kroupa's elation. The NRD had advised the city that the development could increase the potential for damage from flooding.
“This will put to rest a real struggle for those of us living in the Sokol Camp subdivision," he said.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of September 2022
Kurt Bruning stands in one of his fields of dryland corn near Meadow Grove, Nebraska on Thursday. Bruning said normally this time of year, the corn would be taller than him, but the drought has taken its toll.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Kurt Bruning stands in one of his fields of dryland corn near Meadow Grove, Nebraska on Thursday. Bruning said normally this time of year, the corn would be taller than him, but the drought has taken its toll.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Kurt Bruning holds two ears of corn from his farm. The one on the left is from irrigated land, the one on the right is from dryland corn. Bruning says because of the drought in Nebraska, his irrigated corn is the size of what would normally be his dryland corn.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome tackles Oklahoma'sMarvin Mims Jr. ona play in the first quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Nebraska students Blake Johnson Skyler Schwaninger, Isaiah Pomajzl, dress as Teletubbies before the Nebraska and Oklahoma game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph walks out with the team during their game at Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant jumps over Oklahoma defense during the first half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (center) is tackled by Oklahoma's Billy Bowman Jr. (left) and Justin Broiles during the first half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Eric Gray escapes Nebraska's Isaac Gifford to score a touchdown during the first half of their game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (left) commits pass interference on Oklahoma's Theo Wease Jr. during the first half of their game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) makes a catch for a touchdown in the Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A giant American flag hanging between two ladders from Omaha firetrucks is reflected in the sunglasses of Omaha firefighter Bruno Caro during POW/MIA Day at Memorial Park on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Dr Rudi Mitchell, left, and Pam WhiteBear participate in a wreath-laying ceremony during POW/MIA Day at Memorial Park on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Jim Meier, bottom, watches as Heritage Nursery plants trees at Memorial Park on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson looks for an open receiver before being sacked by Georgia Southern's Anthony Wilson, right, in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Season ticket holders Laura Buchman, left, and her husband Ed Duncklee wait on the start of the Nebraska and Georgia Southern outside of Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik celebrates a point during their game against Stanford at Devaney Sports Center on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik tips the ball during their game against Stanford at Devaney Sports Center on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Lindsay Krause blocks the ball during their game against Stanford at Devaney Sports Center on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts answers questions about the firing of Head Coach Scott Frost on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr. (1) makes a catch fo an interception in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Gerald Green (4) rushes in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora's Carlos Collazo (2) escapes a tackle by Ashland-Greenwood's Drake Zimmerman (11) during the game on Friday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross' fans celebrate a touchdown during the game against Elkhorn on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nate Boerkircher scores a touchdown early in the third quarter against North Dakota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Doug Larson holds the certificate and flag he was given after he graduated from Veterans Treatment Court at the City-County Building on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton, left, celebrates wining the third set over Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick prepares to hit the ball at Creighton's Kendra Wait, top right, and Kiana Schmitt, bottom right, in the second set at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd of 15,797 watch Nebraska take on Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ellie Bolton (from left), Norah Sis, and Sky McCune watch the pregame video before their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait celebrates a point during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Sky McCune bumps the ball during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick (left) tries to block Creighton's Kendra Wait during their game at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Whitney Lauenstein (left) and Nicklin Hames celebrate a kill during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players run onto the field before their game against North Dakota at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Anthony Grant tries to escape North Dakota’s defense during the 2nd half of their game at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska’s Trey Palmer celebrates after catching a 31-yard pass during the 2nd half of their game against North Dakota at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Marques Buford Jr. tries to bring down North Dakota’s Isaiah Smith during the 2nd half of their game at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) looks up at the replay after being sacked for the second time in the first quarter of the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant fist bumps Walt (right) and Gus Rasmussen after scoring a touchdown during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Amanda Fink wears Husker themed cowboy books she purchased in Nashville before a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Kendra Wait (left) and Kiana Schmitt try to block the ball during their game against USC at Sokol Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Kiara Reinhardt (center) and her teammates celebrate a point during their game against USC at Sokol Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard (5) rushes with Millard South's Bryson Zimmerman (51) on his tail in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn South football game at Elkhorn High School in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Keeley Davis celebrates after scoring a point during their game against USC at Sokol Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
