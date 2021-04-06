Proposed study seeks to boost Nebraska K-12 student achievement with air filters

LINCOLN — Could installing high-grade air filters in K-12 classrooms be enough to significantly boost student test scores? And, if so, could those filters raise scores as much as cutting class sizes by one-third but at a fraction of the cost?

A recent study of some Los Angeles schools suggests the answers to both questions may be, yes.

Now first-year State Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln wants to see if the same results could be found in Nebraska. Toward that end, he introduced Legislative Bill 630 and named it his priority for the year.

The bill calls for state education officials to set up a pilot project in which commercial-grade air filters would be put in 150 classrooms in 50 school districts across Nebraska.

Working with the University of Nebraska, researchers would then compare the academic and behavioral performance of students in those rooms with those in 150 matching classrooms. They also would analyze how well the filters worked at removing common indoor air pollutants and particles.

"I'm hopeful the results are great but we don't know until we get the results," Bostar said. "Even if the results we find are half as impressive (as the other study), it will be the most cost-effective educational intervention we could do."