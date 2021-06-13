Public can watch sculptor work on Susan La Flesche Picotte statue in Lincoln

The public is invited to visit with nationally recognized sculptor Benjamin Victor as he works on a new Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte memorial sculpture at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center in Lincoln’s Union Plaza.
Hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Trails Center at 228 N. 21st St.
Victor has been commissioned by a local private donor to create a 7-foot-6 bronze sculpture of Picotte, a member of the Omaha Tribe and the first Native American to earn a degree to become a medical doctor.
Victor is working on the clay model from which the bronze will be cast. He brought the model to Lincoln from his home and studio in Boise, Idaho. The Lincoln Parks Foundation is funding his visit to Nebraska.
“I know that people will be inspired to learn about the extraordinary accomplishments and contributions of Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte,” said Judi Gaiashkibos, director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs.
Picotte was “a trailblazing Native woman whose legacy transcends Nebraska’s history and whose story is even more relevant today as we as a nation search for the truth,” Gaiashkibos said.
Earlier this year, the Nebraska Capitol Environs Commission approved installation of the sculpture on the east side of Centennial Mall opposite the State Office Building between L and M Streets. The sculpture will be dedicated in a public event on Oct. 11, the first officially recognized Indigenous People’s Day in Nebraska.
After receiving her medical degree from Woman’s Medical College of Pennsylvania, Picotte returned to northeastern Nebraska to care for Native and non-Native patients. Two years before her death in 1913, she opened a hospital in the Omaha Reservation town of Walthill.
Victor is recognized as being the youngest artist, at age 26, to have a sculpture in National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol. He is also the only living artist to have three works in the space. His sculpture of Chief Standing Bear is among them. Additional castings can be found along Centennial Mall north of P Street and on Ponca tribal land near Niobrara, Nebraska.
Groups can schedule times to meet with Victor outside of public studio hours during the same four-day period by visiting lincoln.ne.gov/meetBenVictor or by calling the Lincoln Parks Foundation at 402-441-8258.
Additional information about Picotte and the sculpture to be placed on Centennial Mall is available at lincoln.ne.gov/picotte.
Free cataract surgery
After a hiatus in 2020 because of COVID-19, Midwest Eye Care is restarting Mission Cataract in cooperation with Clarkson Family Medicine and the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Department of Anesthesia.
This is the 26th year for the program, which provides cataract surgery at no charge to people who cannot afford to pay for the procedure.
Midwest Eye Care and its partners will dedicate five days this summer to evaluating and testing candidates and performing surgery on up to 25 of them.
“We are acutely aware of people in our area whose needs for eye health care are not covered by their own income or supplemental health plans such as Medicare, Medicaid, or other third-party payers,” said Dr. David Ingvoldstad of Midwest Eye Care. “The ability to provide this surgery free of charge to people who need it most will significantly impact their eye health and quality of life.”
Potential candidates should contact Midwest Eye Care at 402-552-2020 or visit midwesteyecare.com. Applications must be received by July 2.
