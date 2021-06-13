Public can watch sculptor work on Susan La Flesche Picotte statue in Lincoln

The public is invited to visit with nationally recognized sculptor Benjamin Victor as he works on a new Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte memorial sculpture at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center in Lincoln’s Union Plaza.

Hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Trails Center at 228 N. 21st St.

Victor has been commissioned by a local private donor to create a 7-foot-6 bronze sculpture of Picotte, a member of the Omaha Tribe and the first Native American to earn a degree to become a medical doctor.

Victor is working on the clay model from which the bronze will be cast. He brought the model to Lincoln from his home and studio in Boise, Idaho. The Lincoln Parks Foundation is funding his visit to Nebraska.

“I know that people will be inspired to learn about the extraordinary accomplishments and contributions of Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte,” said Judi Gaiashkibos, director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs.

Picotte was “a trailblazing Native woman whose legacy transcends Nebraska’s history and whose story is even more relevant today as we as a nation search for the truth,” Gaiashkibos said.