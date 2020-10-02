Public speaks out at Nebraska public hearing on Keystone pipeline

The Keystone XL pipeline didn’t make sense some 10 years ago, and it makes even less sense today, one person after another told the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during a virtual public hearing Thursday.

About 75 people spoke against the pipeline during the four-hour hearing, while two spoke in its favor. It was the third and final hearing of the week on whether the proposal complies with the Clean Water Act. The two other hearings drew comments from a total of 112 people, according to the corps.

Speakers invoked property rights and the potential for economic and environmental losses from spills that would pollute water and land. Several cast their eye on the accelerating threat of climate change, saying it’s not in the nation’s interest to contribute to increased fossil fuel use. Others questioned why Nebraskans should have their land wrested from them through eminent domain and jeopardized by pollution when the pipeline could instead be routed across Canada. Still others said they wonder what would have happened during last year’s catastrophic flooding had the pipeline already been in place. Ice jam flooding in 2019 smashed bridges and roads across eastern Nebraska.