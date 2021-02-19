Q&A: What was behind Nebraska's rolling blackouts? Why did an outside group decide?

How can future outages be avoided?

Ricketts, as well as some Nebraska residents, have questioned why the state’s utilities left people without power during bitter cold weather, regardless of the historic geographic reach of the storm.

“This outage is unacceptable, and this is something that we have to make sure that we are planning for,” the governor said Thursday. “It’s gotten cold in our state in the past.”

Ricketts said utilities in the power pool’s footprint should investigate what happened and how to keep it from happening again, including examining which fuel sources should power the region.

The Southwest Power Pool has little say over the energy mix chosen by its member utilities, which are mainly private companies, along with some public utilities such as those in Nebraska, officials said.

Kent, of NPPD, which produces the majority of its power using coal, natural gas and wind, said the mix of power generation will be a key question for power pool members. It may be time to discuss investing in nuclear power, he said, despite the higher cost of operating such plants.